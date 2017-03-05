Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop as the Vancouver Canucks visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

1. The Vancouver Canucks take aim at sweeping back-to-back games on the schedule for a third time this season. The Canucks opened the season with two straight wins over Calgary and Carolina and then would end December with consecutive victories in as many days over Anaheim and Edmonton. Vancouver enters the Duck Pond 5-8-0 in the second game during a back-to-back setting and complete the 14th set of 16 back-to-back games on the season, tonight.

2. Richard Bachman will earn his first start with Vancouver in the 2016-2017 season. The veteran goaltender has also spent time with Dallas and Edmonton in his NHL career. Last season, Bachman was on the roster for the first 15 games, after Jacob Markstrom suffered an injury prior to the opening game of the season. Bachman would play in one game for the Canucks last year during that stint, against the Arizona Coyotes in a 4-3 win. Back in Utica for another season, Bachman has a record of 12-11-3 with .909 save percentage and 2.69 goals against average and has acted as a mentor for Thatcher Demko.

3. Bachman credits Kari Lehtonen as a veteran goaltender that helped him come up the ranks, while in the Dallas organization. While many have suggested Demko follow a similar path to the NHL that Cory Schneider did, it still remains to be seen how long it will be before the former second round pick gets NHL action. The 21-year-old made 38 saves for his first pro shutout, taking a 3-0 win over Albany last night. With the victory, Demko surpasses Bachman with his 13th win of the season.

4. Vancouver snapped out of a 4 game winless skid, thanks to a 4-3 win in Los Angeles, last night. In the process Sven Baertschi recorded his second two-goal game of the season and now has three points in two games since returning from a concussion. Bo Horvat delivered a three assist night and picked up his second three-point game of his career, dating back to his rookie season. Nikolay Goldobin scored his first goal with the Canucks on his first shot and it happened to be a thing of beauty, beating Ben Bishop on a breakaway, blocker side.



5. The Anaheim Ducks have a pair of wins in the season series vs Vancouver. The Ducks became one of the few teams to win the first game out of their bye week, thanks to a 5-2 triumph over Toronto. While the Ducks have been very stingy defensively, allowing a league low 44 goals against in third periods this year and have also put forth the sixth best penalty kill in the NHL, the power play has been a big stumbling block. Currently, the Ducks last power play goal was scored February 9th and since that game, Anaheim is on a 0/17 streak in that department. Patrick Eaves has 11 power play goals to his name and will play his third game with the Ducks tonight, since being acquired from the Dallas Stars.

