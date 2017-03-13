1) The Canucks reached across the pond to bring in Shore. The latest addition to the Canucks lineup is former Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers forward, Drew Shore. The 26 year-old arrived from Switzerland on Sunday and will dress for the Canucks, wearing number 42 this evening. Shore has played almost one season worth of games (82) in the NHL, but most recently laced them up for Kloten HC, where he led the team in goals and points with 24-24-48. Shore has played with both Markus Granlund and Sven Baertschi while with the Flames organization.

2) Vancouver also announced the signing of defenceman Jalen Chatfield, out of the Ontario Hockey League. The 20 year-old patrols the blueline for Windsor and has 8-12-20 and finished las season with 37 points. Chatfield will be part of a Spitfires team that hosts the Memorial Cup this season. Another 20-year old signee is Zack MacEwen of the Gatineau Olympique who has 29 goals to this point in the season and is second on the team with 71 points.

3) The club record for players to appear in the lineup during the season is 42, back in 1990-1991. Last year the Canucks used 37 players. Tonight, Shore represents the 36th player to dress in at least one game for Vancouver this year. Of the 36, three are goaltenders and that does not include Thatcher Demko, Michael Garteig or Matt Hewitt, who have all served as a back-up this season, but did not see any game action. The Canucks will not have the services of Chris Tanev, Nikolay Goldobin, Loui Eriksson, Jack Skille, Jacob Markstrom, Erik Gudbranson, Derek Dorsett or Anton Rodin when the face the Bruins tonight.

4) The 2011 Stanley Cup Final will not be forgotten by either franchise, for different reasons, of course. The Bruins will dress six players in tonight’s game that battled to a Cup win in 2011. Vancouver will dress only four players that remember what it was like to go all the way to a seventh game of the finals that post-season. That includes Canucks assistant coach, Doug Jarvis, who was on the Boston bench at the time.

5) The Bruins have not missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons since before Bobby Orr became a legend in Bruins colours. After firing Claude Julien, the B’s employed Bruce Cassidy to try and snap the streak of near playoff misses. Boston has lost out in narrow margin to Detroit and Pittsburgh over the last two seasons. Entering this evening 10-3 under Cassidy, the B’s appear to control their own playoff fate and could even match-up against their old coach and his Canadiens if things really change in the Atlantic.

