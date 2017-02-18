1 -If the Vancouver Canucks carry playoff intentions, then this is a game they need to win. The deciding bout of the season series with Calgary is on the line tonight. The Flames have worked their way back into a Wild Card spot and sit five points ahead of the Canucks in the standings. The Flames will play three times while Canucks take the mandated break, but the two points up for grabs tonight may be a difference maker at season’s end.

2 - Vancouver also embarks on the front half of back-to-back games for a 13th time this season. The Flyers have been in BC for two days and even practiced this morning. Philadelphia provides Sunday’s opponent and the last before the break. Considering the way the Canucks played going into both Christmas break and the all-star break, it should be a must to earn the win while the team is most fresh, on Saturday night.

3 - Thus far, the home team has won every game of the season series between the two teams. Vancouver picked up a stellar performance from Ryan Miller, the last time Calgary was in town. Miller is expected to get the start again tonight. Aside from expecting the goaltending to be there every game, the Canucks will need something from their top players. Bo Horvat and Brandon Sutter each scored in St. Louis and gutted out a competitive game, seemingly playing at less than one hundred percent on the health scale. Henrik Sedin also broke out of a 10 game goalless drought to do his part, as well, but the trio of goals was not enough to beat the Blues. This evening Daniel Sedin (no goals in four), Loui Eriksson (no goals in four) and Jannik Hansen (no goals in seven) need to jump off the page and it would go a long way if each contributed offensively.

4- A fantastic initiative will be recognized by the Canucks, this evening, as they host #HockeyTalks night. An attempt to erase the stigma around mental health and “break the silence.” Rick Rypien is always close to the hearts and minds of the Canucks organization and its fans, but today he takes centre stage, as the team honours his dream and his memory. In partnership with mindcheck.ca the Canucks have been able to bring their initiative into the NHL, the province of BC and the city of Vancouver. Speak out, speak up!

5 - Another big moment will arrive on Saturday when the late Pat Quinn will be honoured with a statue residing close to Pat Quinn Way, depicting his likeness as coach of the 1994 Stanley Cup Finalist Vancouver Canucks. Quinn was already a legend before he stepped behind the bench, but would achieve many milestones and memorable moments in his coaching career, that also included representing his country. Although the statue is unveiled this evening, perhaps it is fitting that the Philadelphia Flyers are in Vancouver tomorrow, as one of the earliest representatives of the impact Quinn had behind and NHL bench.