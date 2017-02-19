1 - The Vancouver Canucks play in the 13th set of back-to-back games on the schedule, when they host the Flyers, tonight. Vancouver enter with a 5-7-0 record in the 2nd game, however, only two of those have been played in British Columbia, this season. The Canucks will try to build off an important overtime win over Calgary last night and hope that home ice continues to work in their favour.

2 - While most times this season, the word rest seems to be attached to Ryan Miller, the synchronization will be broken this evening. For the first time this year, Ryan Miller will play both games of the back-to-back scenario presented to the Canucks. Miller twice played in each game in a back-to-back setting in 2015-2016 and skated out with a 2-1-1 record. During his 1st season with the Canucks, the Michigan native completed back-to-back starts on 3 occasions, including shutout wins over the Flyers and the Hurricanes in January of 2015. Overall, in his Canucks career, the 36 year-old is 2-2-1 with 2 shutouts and a .923% when playing on the second night of a back-to-back games, after starting the night prior.

3 - Tonight will mark the 4th time Reid Boucher will face the Flyers this season. Claimed off waivers, from the Devils, the 23 year-old had already played Philadelphia twice while with New Jersey and once as a member of the Predators organization. Boucher is back into the lineup in place of Jack Skille, who suffered a groin injury last night against Calgary. Boucher is expected to play on Michael Chaput’s line and take part in the second unit power play.

4 - Vancouver’s power play was rolling along a five game streak, with one goal produced in each of those games, stretching from February 4th to February 12th. Since the goal in Buffalo was scored by Bo Horvat, the Canucks have failed to capitalize over the next three games, going 0/8. While last evening’s opponent, the Calgary Flames, represented the most penalized team in the NHL, Vancouver will take aim at special teams success against the Flyers, as well. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Canucks went 1/8 on the power play.

5 - Philadelphia have not won a game on the annual trip to Western Canada since they swept all three of Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver in 2013-2014. The Flyers are 0-2 heading into B.C. after losing on back-to-back nights in Alberta. Since the 10 game winning streak, the broadstreet bullies have put together a record of 8-14-4 and have dropped 4 of their last 5, overall. Locked in the difficult Metropolitan division, the Flyers will be playing for the Wild Card spot and are 3 back of Boston, heading into tonight.