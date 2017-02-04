Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop for tonight's game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild.

1. Would a return to the Canucks lineup for Jannik Hansen be the perfect gift for Henrik Sedin, as the team celebrates the captain’s 1000 point milestone? It might be. Although the “Danish Digger” as he as be refereed to is expected to play on a line with Brandon Sutter and Markus Granlund, it may not be long before you see number 36 reunited with the twins. So far, the season has been one to forget for Hansen, who has missed a total of 33 games due to rib and knee injuries. It won’t take long to remember, however, the campaign of last season where he scored 22 goals playing next to Henrik and Daniel.

2. The addition of Hansen will be welcomed by a team that has had trouble scoring. Vancouver is averaging the fourth fewest goals produced per game in the NHL and rank ahead of only Colorado and Arizona when it comes to total goals produced. Of the 22 regulation losses the Canucks have suffered this year, 13 have arrived when scoring one goal or fewer in the game. This applies to the previous two defeats on the schedule, as the Canucks have mustered only one goal total through that pair of decisions. The Wild are the highest scoring team in the Western Conference.

3. Even though a crazy come from behind 5-4 win in the last meeting between the two favoured the Canucks and goes against everything that was laid out in the point above, it is likely not a path Vancouver wants to repeat. After falling behind 2-0 due to a pair of Pominville tallies, the Canucks exploded with four straight goals and then provided the winning goal late in the 3rd period, to snap a 4-4 tie. It will likely be a defensive minded Willie Desjardins this time around, with Minnesota sporting a league leading 37 points collected on the road. .

4. No goaltender will look cool with his pants seemingly hanging to the ground. The highly publicized pant-size clamp down rolls into practice this evening. Beginning tonight, NHL goaltenders will wear pants that are streamlined at the waist and narrowed at the leg. Minnesota netminder Devan Dubnyk said his pants have been in the steam room to loosen up and will not be thinking about the change in size when he hits the ice tonight. Although, he did concede he would never make changes to his gear at this time of the season if it was not a league mandate. Dubnyk will be countered by Ryan Miller tonight, who has been a top advocate for goaltenders safety to be noted, through the changes.

5. It may be a treat to take in the Granlund brothers going head-to-head this evening. Mikael, of Minnesota, has already reached his career high of 44 points in only 50 games and is just 2 goals shy of a career high 14. Markus, of the Canucks, has already achieved new career marks in goals and points and may be on course for his first ever 20 goal season. Wild coach Bruce Boudreau referred to Mikael as “a hidden secret” and said he is one of the best play making wingers he has ever coached.

Game Time: 7pm PT with @HockeyAbbs/@DTSN1040

TSN1040 + Canucks Radio Network

TSN1040.ca + TSN GO + iHeart Radio App