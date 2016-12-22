Jon Abbott offers five points of interest ahead of puck-drop for tonight's game, the second straight between the Vancouver Canucks and the visiting Winnipeg Jets.

--

1. Ahead of any match-up-related content, we must shift our focus to another symbolic Sedin moment. Henrik will reach another milestone tonight, playing in career game #1200, of course, reaching that mark entirely in Canucks' colours. Vancouver’s captain has only eight active players ahead of him who have reached the summit of the same mountain. If that isn’t enough to preach Henrik reaching rarefied air, you can throw around the names of Richard, Mikita and Yzerman as a few of the players who have achieved the same mark playing for only one team.

2. The Tanev Bowl was short-lived. In this bowl season, the Tanev Bowl turned out to be a one-game shootout that now sends the bragging rights firmly to the Canucks side with elder brother Chris. Although his mom was cheering for younger brother Brandon, she won’t have the chance to even the score as Brandon comes out of the Winnipeg lineup tonight. It was fun while it lasted and a great opportunity for the Tanev family to celebrate something many others can only dream about, in having a pair of boys reach the NHL and play for rival Canadian teams.

3. Vancouver will not only take aim at collecting seven of a possible eight points and putting together a solid record on a four-game homestand, but the Canucks will also be in search of keeping wild card hopes alive. A victory tonight would bring Vancouver to the same point total as Winnipeg and leave the game in Calgary as a chance to move within a whisper of a playoff spot. If the Canucks win tonight, it would mark their first set of consecutive wins over the same team since defeating Edmonton twice in under a week to open the 2014-2015 season with an undefeated 3-0 record.

4. Vancouver will rely on the services of Ryan Miller to help them to the full two points tonight. The Canucks have split most of their back-to-back games this season, with the lone exception being the most recent set where Miller was injured, forcing Markstrom to play in both Florida and Washington. The Michigan native has played the opening half of back-to-back games five times prior this season and enters with a record of 1-4-0 in those starts.

5. The Jets will make lineup changes out of Tuesday’s loss in Vancouver. Former Canuck Shawn Matthias will return to the Jets lineup and so will Joel Armia, each now healthy for competition. Winnipeg will also switch up the goaltender and turn to Michael Hutchinson. The Jets have also suffered through inconsistent results this season and have had their fare share of injuries. In the final game before the Christmas break, Paul Maurice’s club will be determined not to be left behind in the standings.

--

Game info: 7pm pt with @HockeyAbbs/@DTSN1040

TSN1040 + Canucks Radio Network

TSN1040.ca + TSN GO + iHeart Radio App