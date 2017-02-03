Gary Lawless TSN Senior Correspondent Follow|Archive

Fans, general managers, players and media are all looking at NHL rosters and making trades in their heads.

Most ideas will die a quiet death on a notepad or in the mind of an armchair shark, while others will get run up the flagpole only to have no one salute. A few might actually become reality.

Trade talk: It’s fun, mostly meaningless and often pure fantasy. There are too many variables – some of them changing by the minute – to predict what’s going to happen.

A player may have a no-move clause and consider a team unworthy of his talents on a Friday, only to change his mind by Monday. An injury can turn a stand-pat GM into a buyer. A losing streak can make a team a seller, while a handful of wins in a row can have a front office considering a purchase.

We’re less than a month out from the NHL’s March 1 deadline.

With all this in mind – and my Twitter timeline already overflowing with trade suggestions – here’s a look at Canada’s seven franchises and the players each should want from the pool of available trade bait that actual GMs have confirmed.

Consider this entertainment not infotainment.

Montreal Canadiens - Matt Duchene

The Habs need another forward with pop and Duchene can skate and score. He’s got the requisite élan in his game to be a star at the Bell Centre. The window to contend is open for the Canadiens and GM Marc Bergevin. The only way he’ll ever silence critics of his P.K. Subban for Shea Weber deal is to win a Stanley Cup with Weber. Why wait? The time is now.

Ottawa Senators – Gabriel Landeskog

Are the Senators looking to move Lazar? That's Hockey discusses if it's time for the Senators to try and move Curtis Lazar, and what Erik Karlsson's comments calling out his coach could mean for the team.

The Senators need a scoring forward and shouldn’t be interested in rentals at this point of their organizational curve. Landeskog is just 24, has four years left after this one on his contract and carries a comfortable cap hit of $5.57 million. He’s a piece the Senators could build around and keep for years. The opportunity to get a player like Landeskog and have asset control doesn’t come along often.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Brandon Montour

The Leafs have come a long way in a hurry are now at the stage where they need to add specific pieces. They need a dynamic defenceman who can run a power play and grow with their brilliant young stable of forwards. Anaheim has too many young blueliners and no room for the likes of Montour and Shea Theodore. The Ducks also need help up front for their playoff push. Montour is a right-shot defenceman who scores at almost a point-per-game pace in the AHL and would certainly be in the NHL by now if not for Anaheim’s depth at the position. He’s a perfect fit for the Leafs in terms of ability, price and age.

Winnipeg Jets - Marc Andre Fleury

The Jets can score. They sit fifth in the NHL in goals for but 30th in goals against. They have a team save percentage of .900, which is 25th in the NHL. Where would they be with superior goaltending? The Penguins are interested in moving Fleury and he could provide the Jets with a backbone in net until youngsters Connor Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie are ready to announce themselves as not just the future but the immediate answer. Fleury, who has two years left on his contract with a cap hit of $5.75 million, has won championships and could morph nicely into a mentor and stable backup as the Jets young goalies work to learn their craft. Winnipeg has a lot of talent but the roster remains unpolished and not quite complete. Fleury could mask some of those flaws while GM Kevin Cheveldayoff works to complete the project. At some point, the Jets have to begin to make moves that are about today.

Calgary Flames - Jarome Iginla

Iginla says he wants to join a playoff team. The Flames are hoping to be a playoff team. Maybe they can help one another. Iginla is nearing the end of his career and wrapping it up in a Flames jersey would be a nice story. For GM Brad Treliving, however, the question will simply be: Can he help? Iginla could add veteran leadership to a young forward group and pairing him with the right players could re-ignite his offence. The Flames aren’t going to the Stanley Cup and making the postseason is still in question, so overpaying for help would be a mistake. Iginla won’t be expensive and if the move gives him a little charge and he can produce it would provide the opportunity for him to go out the right way and in the right place.

Edmonton Oilers - Kevin Shattenkirk

The Oilers are ready to take a chance on a rental and Shattenkirk is the player they need. A veteran defenceman with lots of offensive skill and the ability to run a power play - Shattenkirk fills the Oilers immediate needs. If it works in the short term, GM Peter Chiarelli can try and extend the relationship. Sometimes the deal is obvious and overthinking it just slows the process. Why wait to the deadline? Get a deal done now and give Shattenkirk the opportunity to settle in and figure out where Connor McDavid is going to be when they’re on the ice together.

Vancouver Canucks - Evander Kane

The rumours of a trade to Vancouver have been around for years, dating back to Kane’s time in Winnipeg. Despite having worn his welcome out in two NHL cities, when healthy there is no denying Kane can produce. He’s big, can skate and has ability to put up decent numbers. Kane’s career has mostly been a disappointment, hitting 30 goals in one season and 20 in another as the top highlights through parts of eight campaigns. He’s not a superstar and he’s never been an all-star or an Olympian. But a triumphant return to his hometown could bring some lustre to his career before it ultimately burns out. The Sabres want to move on. Despite GM Tim Murray wanting a big price to this point, it’s evident no one is going to pay it. Canucks GM Jim Benning needs some pop in his lineup and Kane could provide it. The deal makes as much sense as any involving Kane at this stage.