Noel Butler Analyst, TSN Radio 690 Montreal Archive

As the Premier League hits the half way point following the traditional New Year’s fixtures over the weekend, Arsene Wenger disclosed he is unimpressed with what he has seen this season so far.

As Wenger sees it, teams have displayed a wait and see approach to their play so far this season and as such the league is yet to produce a spectacular match to date.

Although very few who filed out of Liberty Stadium November 26th following an absorbing nine-goal encounter would not state they had just witnessed a match for the ages with Swansea edging Palace 5-4. Remarkably, seven goals and three lead changes came in the second half. The match was eventually decided by a Llorente brace in added time for Swansea.

Whether or not this season will go down as vintage will be open to debate and interpretation. After the BPL was spoiled beyond rational belief by Leicester’s breathtaking run to the title last season, the Premier League was not ever going to be seen in a similar light this year, no matter how things would play out. Similarly, nothing will ever match that magical moment Sergio Agüero’s 94th minute winner against QPR on the very last day of the 2011/2012 season changed the destiny of the title race. Manchester City denying their fiercest rivals only added to the narrative.

Much of the discussion ahead of the season centred around the head coaches that would duel it out for the title. The arrival of two of European football’s most successful in Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte took some of the rarified air out of Mourinho’s unsurprising return to restore the glory Manchester United had become accustomed to under Ferguson.

Although things got off to the perfect start for Mourinho with three straight wins, a downward spiral set in following their September 10 defeat at home to Guardiola’s City. Come the end of November, a fourth straight Old Trafford draw - which also witnessed Mourinho’s second touchline dismissal this season - and the knives were out for the serial winner.

At the time Manchester United were suffering through their worst ever campaign in the Premier League era, only 20 points compiled after 13 matches likely even had Ferguson wondering. However, on the back of four straight victories and a nine-game unbeaten run, things look positively buoyant at Old Trafford these days.

Wenger believes teams will be more inclined to throw caution to the wind during the second half of the season and anointed Chelsea as firm favourites to win the league. Perhaps it’s Chelsea’s 12-game winning streak which leaves them six points clear at the top that has dampened Wenger’s mood for this season. The roots of that streak are traced back to Arsenal inflicting Conte with his largest defeat in a league game in over six years. At the time Conte was manager of Siena.

The Arsenal defeat back on September 24 left Chelsea eight points behind Manchester City and seemingly completely out of title contention. Closing out the first half of their season at home to Stoke on Saturday, Chelsea’s season could be defined in January where they face formidable road matches at White Hart Lane and Anfield. The current leaders also visit the champions next month. All is far from lost for the challengers.

After all, back in late January 1996 Newcastle was 12 points ahead of Manchester United, who eventually pipped Kevin Keegan’s side to the title that spring. Arsenal won the BPL title in 1998 from fifth position in late January and 11 points behind then leaders Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp has done a superb job at Anfield this season, continuing on from where he left off last season. Liverpool are playing the most exciting and entertaining football of all this Premier League season. But for that aberration at the beginning of this month away to Bournemouth , a seven-goal thriller where Nathan Aké scored Bournemouth’s winner in added time, who knows how closer things would be at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester City’s challenge will rise and fall based on their ability to defend far better in the second half of the season. Keeping Agüero away from the referee’s notebook can only be of added benefit. Sent off twice already this season, which by the way is twice as many times as Diego Costa has been sent off since joining Chelsea two and half seasons ago, Agüero is set to return for Saturday’s pivotal match at Anfield; a match neither club can afford to lose as they look up to Chelsea.

If recent history repeats itself for Arsenal, when their title challenge tends to unravel over the winter months after yet another promising first half of the season, Wenger can always cheer himself up with the knowledge that his 20th Anniversary of been installed as Arsenal manager will be remembered by a 1-0 victory away to Burnley.