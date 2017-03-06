Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

It wasn’t the return to Anaheim Frederik Andersen imagined.

Instead of leading the Maple Leafs onto the ice Friday against his former team, Andersen plopped down behind the bench, clipboard in hand, and watched Curtis McElhinney go to work.

Andersen has started 52 games this season, third most in the NHL, and has been Toronto’s backbone in a gruelling playoff race. But on that final night of the annual California trip he performed the backup’s usual duty, tracking faceoffs at coach Mike Babcock’s request as the Ducks won 5-2. Toronto completed their road trip 0-2-1.

“I’m not going to try and lie and say I didn’t want to play,” Andersen said Monday after practice. “But I definitely understand that wasn’t the Freddie Comeback Tour, it was our Western swing. Unfortunately we didn’t get a lot of points on that trip, so I think that’s more disappointing than that I didn’t play.”

After the fact, Andersen stole a moment to catch up with familiar faces from his three seasons in Southern California, a place he’s remembered fondly. Ask anyone in the room – Anaheim’s or Toronto’s - about Andersen and you’ll invariably hear the phrase “nicest guy in the world.” Ducks’ forward Andrew Cogliano grew especially close with him.

“My couch, the indent has taken a nice little break. He spent a lot of time at my house,” Cogliano said before Friday’s game. “He’s one of those guys I’ve always liked and that I respect. He’s a player who’s only going to get better because of his work ethic and how he approaches the game. He’s a good goalie and I think Toronto has a guy who’s going to be in their net for a long time.”

Andersen’s reputation for stoicism is well-documented. He’s a quiet presence on and off the ice, but given time, his “fun side” as Cogliano calls it, will come to light.

“Once I start knowing people better, I’ll be more open and relaxed, that’s just my personality,” Andersen said. “I could be doing anything ­­- I’m pretty laid back - but the more comfortable I feel in situations, the more I know guys, the more fun I’ll have and the less reserved I am.”

When Andersen was struggling at the start of the Maple Leafs’ season, coming out of the gate 1-1-3 with an .851 save percentage after inking a five-year, $25-million deal, his longtime friend was among the people he turned to.

“If I had any advice for him then, it was just to play his game,” Cogliano said. “I think sometimes when you get traded and you’re in the new place, you tend to do too much because you want to make an impression. He had to figure it out for himself. He had the talent, it was just a matter of getting his head right."

It wasn't until Andersen stopped chasing perfection that hockey came easily again.

“I definitely want to be good, and that was my problem – trying to be too good,” Andersen added. “Once I started relaxing and being myself again, the more I hit my stride. You can’t care what people say. Being meticulous about what you’re doing in the rink and then actually enjoying your time off a little bit is just as important too.”

Andersen’s resurgence has helped propel Toronto into playoff contention. His 24 wins are tied for ninth-most in the league and his .916 save percentage is tied for 10th best among goalies with at least 20 starts. He’s the goalie Toronto knew he could be when they acquired him, and exactly the player Jakob Silfverberg remembers from Anaheim.

“He’s one of the better goalies in the league,” Silfverberg said. “He’s so calm, and that really reflects how he is off the ice, too. He never seems to be in panic mode. He had some games for us where he looked almost like a superhero in the net. Every save looks like a routine save.”

With 18 games left to play, Andersen projects to start as many as 15, putting his season total around 67. As daunting as that may seem (his previous season-high was 54 starts), the team is one point out of a Wild Card spot, and there’s no shortage of energy in the Maple Leafs' room at the prospect of a playoff push.

“I do feel a bit younger being here,” the 27-year-old said. “You come from an older place like Anaheim where you feel like you just got in the league, to here where you’re just trying to keep up. It’s been really fun.”

As if on cue, Leafs rookie forward Mitch Marner tumbles across Andersen to avoid a large media scrum, jumping over the netminder’s bags and pushing past his still-padded legs with a quick “Sorry, Freddie.” Andersen hardly notices the interruption, so accustomed now to the usual Toronto chaos.

“It’s important that every player is themselves. Whoever you are, be who you are,” Babcock said of Andersen’s adjustment. “Get a life away from hockey, then get yourself set up by living right. When it’s time to play the game, think about the game. The rest of the time you should be enjoying your life.”