Scott Milanovich’s resignation late Friday afternoon brought forth an onslaught of opinion and chief among the responses was “the Argos are a mess,” line of thinking. Maybe. Or perhaps CEO Michael Copeland and his vision for a new Argonauts is getting the clean slate it needed in order to prosper.

Time will tell. The difficulty for Copeland is nobody thinks he has time. Improvement, on the field and off, has to happen now. Or so everybody on the outside believes and says.

But is it reality? Fast fixes never really work for the long run and the repair of the Argos as a sports franchise in Canada’s largest and most important marketplace isn’t in need of a bandage. It requires a much more thorough rethink and retool.

Copeland has two things working in his favour right now. BMO Field, as we saw in the Grey Cup last fall, is more than suitable as a CFL stadium. More importantly, Copeland is working for a board of directors who have been intimately involved in the remaking of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Larry Tannenbaum and Bell Canada CEO George Cope represent two thirds of the ownership group which steers the Leafs and they share the Argos. They signed off on Shana-plan and are now reaping the rewards of a Leafs team on the rise and with a future which should include a decade of playoff appearances.

One might recall it took Brendan Shanahan, who took over the Leafs in the spring of 2014, a first year on the job as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs to get his people in position. Shanahan needed some time to evaluate and then remove head coach Randy Carlyle and GM Dave Nonis before hiring his men, Mike Babcock and Lou Lamoriello in the summer of 2015.

Comparing the Argos to the Leafs is a stretch on a lot of fronts. Shanahan had the luxury of being in charge of a franchise with one of the most enviable bottom lines and fanbases in pro sport. Empty cash registers and empty seats weren’t pressure points Shanahan had to deal with but they are realities for Copeland.

The Leafs weren’t on life support. They were just a mismanaged team on the ice and needed a modern draft and develop plan which Shanahan put into place. Leafs supporters and the Toronto sports media bought in and despite a last place finish in the NHL last season, hope was abound. Then they landed Auston Matthews and now 48 years of futility has been pushed to the back of so many Leafs fans’ minds.

Shanahan is a smart guy but more than his wits it is his courage and commitment as well as his ability to manage up and get his board to buy in which makes him different than so many of his predecessors in the Leafs top chair.

Copeland’s task is two-fold in that it’s not just the on-field product which he must fix but he’s also in charge of restoring the Argos as an entity of revelance within Toronto. And it’s not just his own team which Copeland must sell but also the league which the Argonauts play in. The CFL may capture the imaginations of fans young and old in Winnipeg and Regina, but it has lost much of its lustre in Toronto. Is it dead? Far from it. TV ratings and the resurgence of the Ottawa Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats prove the CFL is still a viable and marketable product. Toronto is different and the market is more crowded but there’s still room for a boutique pro football franchise which is well run on and off the field.

Copeland could have stuck with Barker and Milanovich. They’re good football people. Shanahan could have kept Carlyle and Nonis around. They’ve both moved on to other NHL postions, Carlyle coaching the Anaheim Ducks and Nonis as a special advisor to Ducks GM Bob Murray.

But Shanahan wanted to start fresh with people invested in his plan. The plan is the agenda with the Leafs. Babcock and Lamoriello not only believe in it, they helped create it. There’s a distinction. They’re owners not renters, so the long term health of the house is a consideration in every decision.

Copeland needs a similar set of lieutenants on the football side. Blue Bombers CEO Wade Miller turned the trick in Winnipeg with GM Kyle Walters and head coach Mike O’Shea but it took three seasons to result in a playoff berth and buy in from the fanbase.

Chasing immediate success results in short term thinking and rarely results in building a foundation for a sustainable winning organization. It’s easy to take shots at Copeland right now. And there’s no guarantee he’ll hire the right people to lead the Argos. He’s taken a step back and determined what his franchise needs and now he’s stuck his neck out to make it happen.

The timing may not be great for this coming summer. Not having a GM or a head coach at this stage of the off-season is peculiar, for sure.

But it could prove to be a benefit for the new people coming in. They expectations will certainly be low.

Copeland’s hiring of a new GM and head coach can’t be about winning right away. The focus has to be on developing an organizational structure and blueprint which will not only win a Grey Cup one day but will consistently contend. This is what John Hufnagel and the Calgary Stampeders have achieved. They don’t chase. They draft players and keep them. They hire coaches and develop them and retain them.

Pro sports isn’t about magic bullets. It’s about patience and resources from ownership and then committed people who buy into a team agenda.

Copeland is making his move. The events of this week likely won’t result in a Grey Cup parade for the Argos in 2017. But just as he hasn’t been too quick to act, we shouldn’t be too quick to judge.