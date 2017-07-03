There weren’t many smiles in the Blue Jays' clubhouse on Sunday afternoon.

A 15-1 beatdown at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, a team that’s clearly the favourite in the competitive AL East, will do that.

A couple hundred feet away in the Rogers Centre underworld, manager John Gibbons had just finished dissecting the three-game series sweep that left his club sitting in the basement with a 37-44 record at the exact halfway point of the 162-game grind.

“Sometimes, this game can knock you pretty good,” Gibbons said.

A rare grin appeared when the conversation turned to Justin Smoak’s starting assignment in the 2017 MLB All-Star Game on July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami

“It’s one of those feel-good stories,” Gibbons said of Smoak’s exploits over the first three months.

For the most part, it’s been a nightmare first half for the Blue Jays, punctuated by a 1-5 homestand that began a measuring-stick stretch which continues Monday against the Yankees in the Bronx.

To this point, Gibbons’ club hasn’t come close to measuring up.

Smoak is the exception.

The 30-year-old first baseman’s production has been something else. He’s the owner of a .303/.370/.594 slash line with a career-high 22 home runs and 52 RBI in just 303 plate appearances, numbers no one could have realistically expected over a full season, let alone half a campaign, coming into the year.

But in a wildly inconsistent season for the Blue Jays, Smoak’s consistency has been the most impressive part of the metamorphosis from spring question mark to a player worthy of his first trip to a Midsummer Classic.

“He’s made a big turnaround coming off of last year and he’s been as steady as you can be,” Gibbons said. “I think his swing’s better, his swing’s shorter, and he’s confident as can be.”

Smoak turned in a solid April, hitting .273 with four home runs.

In May, that production bumped to eight home runs and a .280 batting average with 22 runs driven in.

The South Carolina native continued that power surge in June, producing a .333 average and 10 homers, before collecting four hits in his first eight at-bats of July.

As the performances around him have fluctuated wildly this season, Smoak has been the constant in Gibbons’ lineup.

“He doesn’t get too high or too low,” Gibbons said. “He’s from the deep south and I guarantee that’s part of that. That’s kind of the way they are down there; they don’t get too upset about anything.”

The question now is whether he can take it wire to wire and match his big first half with an equally productive second half, something Michael Saunders wasn’t able to do in 2016.

Chosen 11th overall in the 2008 draft by the Texas Rangers, there was a time the soft-spoken Smoak expected these types of numbers and accolades to be a regular thing.

“It’s something as a young kid you always dreamed of,” said Smoak, clearly still balancing the emotions of the blowout and the news the fans had voted him in as an All-Star starter. “That’s what you wanted to be, an All-Star in the big leagues and, I think, early in my career, coming up through the minor leagues, getting drafted, that’s what I expected of myself. It didn’t happen that way, but I’m here now and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

After reminiscing about watching Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa competing in All-Star Game home run derbies as a kid, Smoak said he declined an invite to participate himself when he arrives in Miami for the festivities at Marlins Park.

“I told them if they come and watch my BP, they wouldn’t want me in the home run derby,” Smoak said with a smile. “I think it’d be more fun to watch the big boys battle it out.”

But before that happens on Monday, July 10, Smoak’s struggling Jays will hope to find some offence of their own over the final seven games before the all-star break.

The once-mighty Jays offence is sitting 27th in baseball in runs scored at the halfway point.

“Anytime you’re struggling, it’s always the same mood,” Gibbons said. “Everybody’s frustrated and nobody’s happy about it.”