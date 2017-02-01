TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The Maple Leafs practised on Wednesday in St. Louis ahead of Thursday night's game with the Blues.

- Mike Babcock has been reluctant to juggle his lines this season, but after a horrid start in Dallas, the Leafs head coach gave his top-nine group a facelift at Wednesday's practice. Babcock was blunt when asked what sparked the changes. "I didn't want to watch the same group that started the game start practice today," he said. "How's that?" Nazem Kadri skated between James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner, Tyler Bozak centred Leo Komarov and Connor Brown, while William Nylander was reunited with Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman. Will these new combinations be the ones Babcock uses against the Blues on Thursday? "I don't have any idea," he said. "I don't have any idea, but I have lots of time. I'll figure that out by tomorrow morning." The lacklustre start in Dallas followed a loss in Philadelphia where Babcock felt his team didn't show enough will and determination late in the game. "If it was just one game, I wouldn't do anything, but I don't think that's the case," Babcock said. "But, the other thing is, you don't just need one line, you need three lines, four lines, so you got to have good balance. We'll figure that out." Toronto has dropped consecutive games in regulation for the first time since November. "Your job as the coach is to get everyone to maximize their potential," Babcock said, "and right now, that's not the case. We can get more out of guys."

Despite the line changes, Babcock wasn't outwardly upset at practice, running his usual fast-paced workout. What was the focus? "Just being organized," Babcock explained. "Being organized coming out of the offensive zone. You can't give up odd-man rushes, you can't not know who your guy is. We went through all the scenarios video-wise, we went through it all on the ice, we did it again in the defensive zone and we got ourselves moving so that we'd be ready to play tomorrow." There was one wrinkle at practice as Babcock held a shootout competition at the end of the session in a move designed to lighten the mood. "Yesterday's over with, there's nothing we can do to fix yesterday now," Babcock said. "We can fix tomorrow by doing things right today. Energy's a huge part of life in general." The players hooted and hollered whenever an attempt was successful or the goalie made a big stop. "We're past that loss," Matthews said. "It was obviously unacceptable. You know, for us, obviously it was a big wake-up call so I'm sure we'll be ready tomorrow."

- The Leafs worked out at the Blues' practice facility where earlier in the day St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong held a lengthy news conference outlining why he decided to fire coach Ken Hitchcock. Babcock said he spoke to Hitchcock after the news broke. "Hitch is a real good friend of mine and a real good man and an outstanding coach, a Hall of Fame coach," said Babcock, who had Hitchcock on his staff at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. "Him and Army had a good relationship and a close relationship and it's hard when those relationships sever. The bottom line is that Hitch is still one of the best coaches in the world, so I'm sure he'll take a few months off and get recharged and then he'll be happy to get back at it. I don't believe he's going away to retire. I just don't believe that so somebody will be lucky to have him."

- For the third straight day, Morgan Rielly skated with his teammates as he continues to work his way back from a right ankle injury. "Felt good," the defenceman said after practice. "I think I took a step forward, but it's all about waiting to see how it responds tomorrow. But, right now, I'm feeling pretty positive about it." Is there a sense of urgency to rush back after watching his teammates struggle on Tuesday? "Ah, you definitely want to come back, but you got to try and be responsible, try to be a professional and make sure that you come back and are feeling good enough to play and make a difference. But, yeah, I mean, when you watch those games happen, you definitely want to get back and help the team." Babcock had Rielly paired with Frank Corrado, a perennial healthy scratch, at practice on Wednesday. "I thought he was playing yesterday," the coach said with a grin, "so I'm not getting caught up in that. He's not playing, as far as I'm concerned, until he tells me different."

- Kevin Shattenkirk is well aware of all the trade rumours involving him these days. "It's hard to keep track of them," the Blues defenceman, a pending UFA, said with a laugh. "It changes on almost a daily basis, it seems like. I'm pretty used to it by now. You almost become numb to it. It's almost an every-day thing. You face new teams and the new team's media comes in and they want to know about it and that's part of the game." Shattenkirk said there was some intense speculation about his future in the summer, which helped him prepare for the constant chatter this season. "It's like getting up and drinking your coffee in the morning. It's more routine than anything ... I've known that something could happen all year, so it doesn't really change my mentality too much. I'm here to play for this team. It's a mentality I've embraced all year. I can't really control what happens in that respect. This is a time, more than ever, when we have to get together as a team and be a close-knit group."

Some of the rumours about Shattenkirk have involved the Maple Leafs and while the 28-year-old didn't address that directly, he did have high praise for Toronto and the job Babcock is doing. "He's someone who harps on a lot of the details we know around here and he expects a lot out of his players," Shattenkirk said. "He wants a tight ship in all areas of the game and you can see those small details starting to feed into the franchise and when players buy into that system you can see how successful it is."

- Goalie coach Jim Corsi was also fired by the Blues on Wednesday. Jake Allen has struggled mightily, posting an .895 save percentage this season. Assistant general manager Martin Brodeur will be helping him out the rest of the way. "He knows my game," Allen said. "He was my teammate and he's been in management here for a couple years now, so it's not like I'm a foreign object to him." In general, Allen believes he's making progress after a nightmarish first half of the season. "I felt good last night, despite the loss. I feel like my game's moving forward. I feel like my practices the last couple of weeks have been great and I had another good one today, so hopefully I can keep building tomorrow." Goaltender development coach Ty Conklin will also be taking a hands-on approach down the stretch with the Blues.

Lines at Wednesday's Leafs practice:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

van Riemsdyk-Kadri-Marner

Komarov-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Gauthier-Soshnikov

Leivo, Smith

Marincin-Zaitsev

Gardiner-Carrick

Hunwick-Polak

Rielly-Corrado

Andersen

McElhinney