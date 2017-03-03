Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

ANAHEIM – Emerging from the Anaheim Ducks dressing room after regular media availability ended Friday, Jonathan Bernier looked at ease. Dressed in shorts and flip flops, Bernier warmly greeted the scrum of Toronto reporters waiting for him, receiving handshakes and cracking jokes.

Eight months after being traded by the Maple Leafs following his worst season as a professional, Bernier is at home again in Southern California as the backup for Ducks’ starter John Gibson. But with Gibson felled by a lower-body injury in late February, Bernier is being counted upon to carry the load in net for Anaheim, a task that will have extra meaning Friday when he starts against his former Toronto team for the first time.

“It’s always going to be special every time you play your old team,” Bernier said. “You always want to prove they made the wrong decision. But you can’t really put too much pressure on yourself. You have to go out there and be yourself and usually things work out if you do that.”

After being acquired by the Maple Leafs from Los Angeles in 2013, Bernier established himself as their starter over the next two seasons. Over 113 games from 2013-15, Bernier went 47-47-14, posting a .917 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average. By August 2015, he was settling an arbitration case with the Maple Leafs to the tune of a two-year, $8.3-million deal he wouldn’t live up to as Toronto began its rebuild in earnest.

Bernier went 0-8-3 to start that 2015-16 season, failing to register a victory until Dec. 19. Shortly after, he was assigned to the Toronto Marlies for a two-week conditioning stint. His NHL totals didn’t improve once he returned. Bernier split time with James Reimer and Garret Sparks throughout the campaign, finishing 12-21-3 with a .908 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average.

On July 8, weeks after acquiring Frederik Andersen in a trade with the Ducks, Bernier was sent to Anaheim for a conditional pick in the 2017 draft.

“Obviously when they traded for Freddie, I didn’t know what was going to happen with me,” Bernier said. “I didn’t expect a trade but they made their decision and I’m really happy where I’m at right now.”

Bernier may not have any regrets over how his three-season tenure with the Maple Leafs ended, but looking back, there were mistakes made.

“There’s a lot of things I would have done differently now,” he said. “I think I got caught up in my last year where I started to focus on the end result instead of focusing on the process and that makes a big difference as a goalie. I gained a lot of experience going through ups and downs in Toronto, but I believe I came out of it stronger as a person and as a player.”

Going to Anaheim meant a reunion with head coach Randy Carlyle, who coached the Maple Leafs for nearly two seasons with Bernier in the crease. It was no secret Gibson, 23, was the Ducks’ number one when they traded Andersen away, but Carlyle praised Bernier on Friday for quickly earning the confidence of his new club.

Starting sporadically since late January (and with only three starts in all of February), Bernier is 9-6-2 on the season with 2.96 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. By translating the hard-won lessons in Toronto to this next chapter, the 28-year-old has been able to keep a level of calm about the trajectory his career has taken.

“You really grow up as a player, as a person, to play under that pressure,” Bernier said. “…I learned a lot. When things aren’t going well now you just focus on the process in practice and you start from the bottom and you work your way back up. That’s what I’ve been doing this year.”

With just a hint of wistfulness, Bernier briefly reflected on how the Maple Leafs have moved on since the sides parted ways.

“They’ve done a tremendous job with the rebuild. I’ve watched a few games and they’re playing really well,” he said. “They’re definitely going in the right direction. Toronto is always going to be a great place to me. I have great memories and playing for a team like that, it’s pretty special.”