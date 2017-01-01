Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO — Rapidly approaching a mid-January deadline set by the International Olympic Committee, the NHL and NHL Players’ Association presented polar opposite viewpoints Sunday on player participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Minutes after NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league’s owners didn’t have a “whole lot of sentiment” to halt their season again, NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr said he’s “more optimistic now” than ever that his players will be in Pyeongchang in 2018.

In other words, the rhetoric continued to spin on New Year’s Day with the clock ticking. The puck drops in South Korea in 403 days with or without NHL players.

With approximately $10 million in funding supposedly secured by the International Ice Hockey Federation to cover costs such as travel, contract insurance, accommodations and hospitality, the NHL is still looking - as Bettman said - for “some compelling reason” to pause their season for three weeks.

Bettman has seemingly kept target moving in the Olympic discussion. He did not mention funding, or lack thereof, on Sunday afternoon.

Bettman on possible outdoor game in Ottawa and Olympic discussions Gary Bettman discusses the possibilities of an outdoor game in Ottawa next season and says discussions surrounding NHL players going to the Olympics have been quiet as of late.

“We've been there, done that five times,” Bettman said. “While Vancouver and Salt Lake City were different, when you're halfway around the world it's not the easiest thing to have in our season. Not just the risk of injury … the compression to the regular season is something that concerns us.”

In mid-November, the NHL linked Olympic participation and a whole slate of international events - including additional World Cups and a potential Ryder Cup-style gathering - to an extension of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

NHLPA membership shot down that idea, which Fehr reiterated Sunday was an “informal proposal.”

Fehr said it is possible still to work out a separate international agreement outside of the current CBA, but it would not be possible to renegotiate a new CBA in the next few weeks.

“It is always conceivable that you can do a long-term international program, which would sweep in all kinds of events, even if you don’t have a CBA extension,” Fehr said.

There are other potential pressure points that have not yet been reached. Other than Alex Ovechkin, most players have remained relatively quiet about Olympic participation, which could trigger the NHL to act - particularly if a star player speaks up.

Plus, Bettman has not received a firm answer from the IOC yet as to whether the NHL would be permitted to skip 2018 in South Korea but jump back in four years later in 2022 in Beijing, China, which the league sees as fertile ground for new business.

A strong “all or nothing” statement from the IOC might also be a tipping point.

When asked for his reason of newfound optimism, Fehr said it was merely a hunch.

“You get a sense of things as they go along and how they’re likely to end up,” Fehr said prior to the Centennial Classic. “It doesn’t mean you’re always right, but you get a sense of things.”

Fehr said there were no new Olympic participation meetings planned, but not to read into that detail. He expected to meet with IIHF president Rene Fasel in Montreal later this week, as well as the respective heads of international federations, as the World Junior Championship shifts to Bell Centre.

Fehr also hinted the mid-January deadline set by the IOC is fluid, reminding that NHL players did not agree to go to Sochi until July 19, 2013, some seven months before that tournament.

“They’ve happened significantly later than this,” Fehr said. “The earlier you can get it done, the better. No question about that.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli