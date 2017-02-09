Dion Phaneuf and Chris Neil went toe-to-toe on Wednesday afternoon in a fierce battle drill at Canadian Tire Centre.

But unlike most of their previous encounters, this one did not take place on the ice. Instead, the two Senators veterans were pitted against each other in an American Gladiators-style jousting match that was the highlight from a day of team-building activities orchestrated by head coach Guy Boucher.

Neil said both he and Phaneuf took the competition to the next level, opting for additional protection that the other combatants hadn't used.

"I saw Dion come into the locker room to get his helmet, so I came in and grabbed mine. I put my mouthguard in and then he got his. It was pretty funny," Neil told TSN.ca.

The two then waged a fierce battle that Neil says lasted three or four minutes.

"Everybody else was done in like 20 or 30 seconds, so we were going at it pretty good," Neil said.

In the end, there was no clear winner declared in the epic Neil-Phaneuf jousting battle.

"I would have to call it a draw," admitted Neil. "It was pretty close, back and forth. Neither one of us was giving up, so they had to call it quits for us."

Neil said he and Phaneuf traded playful jabs about their battle via text on Wednesday night. It seems Boucher was successful in accomplishing his objective of building team unity in the face of adversity.

After consecutive lopsided shutout losses in which his team was outscored 10-0, nobody would have blamed Boucher if he put the team on the ice for an intense practice. Instead, he opted to have his staff build a series of games and obstacles for the players.

In addition to the jousting competition, there was a ping pong tournament, a darts station and a target shooting event set up inside the Canadian Tire Centre.

"My favourite thing was probably the tug-of-war," said Curtis Lazar. "You think you're winning and then all of a sudden, boom - you get pulled back by the other team. Guys were ending up on the floor and laughing. It was a lot of fun."

The players clearly appreciated Boucher's out-of-the-box approach to their mini-losing skid, saying the timing was not right for a gruelling practice.

"Guy is a smart guy and he came up with the idea of coming up with some games to get away from the hockey aspect of it," said Derick Brassard. "It was a great day to rest up and just to do something different. It's a long season and we're always thinking about hockey. I think it was a great message from our coach to stick together and I think we got a lot out of it."

"It is good to get a laugh in, especially when you're in there as a complete entire group," added Mark Borowiecki. "We're not in those situations a lot, so I think that's what builds team camaraderie. Those are funny moments and funny memories and I think it was a positive experience for us."

The team-friendly approach by Boucher is in stark contrast to what he did in the middle of December when the team was in the midst of a similar slump.

In that instance, Boucher held a profanity-laced practice in which he was caught on camera verbally challenging his players and slamming his stick on the ice on several occasions. While the players certainly heard the message last time, it's clear the Senators head coach knows that he can only crack the whip with his team so often.

"It's not about always screaming and yelling. We have to recognize why [we're struggling]," Boucher told TSN 1200 on Wednesday. "The one thing I have to recognize is that we're asking players to stick to the plan and I have to represent that. And my plan before last game was that [Wednesday], we would not have a practice. So I told the players, 'That was my plan. And I'm sticking to that plan.' And I have to lead by example."