TORONTO–As a critical Eastern Conference showdown looms against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, the Maple Leafs could be without Tyler Bozak.

The veteran centre didn’t participate in the team’s morning skate and is a game-time decision, per head coach Mike Babcock. Bozak has been battling a nasty hand infection that caused him to miss a game late last month. He admitted as recently as Monday his hand has still been bothering him. Babcock provided no reason for Bozak’s absence Thursday while saying he expected him to play.

If Bozak ultimately can’t go, deadline-day acquisition Eric Fehr will make his Maple Leafs debut, slotting in at centre on the fourth line. Nazem Kadri would then move into Bozak’s usual place between James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner and Brian Boyle would slide into Kadri's place on the shutdown line.

All that shuffling isn’t ideal for Toronto as they try to build on a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday that snapped a five-game skid. With the Flyers only two points behind them in the standings, the margin for error is slim.

“I don’t think it’s that hard to figure out the standings, they’re posted every day in our room for the fellas,” said Babcock. “I think we’re in a real good situation. Coming into the year this is what I hoped would happen. You’d like to be in there right until the end and crawl in. The only way it’s not until the end is if you fall out.”

Unlike the Maple Leafs, the Flyers have been in this position before. They used a surge starting around this time last season to slide into the playoffs, and they’ve won three of their last four. Meanwhile Toronto had to turn the page quickly after a mostly fruitless West Coast trip to start the month.

“It almost has a playoff feel,” said Nazem Kadri of the buildup to Thursday’s game. “That’s the good thing about this last stretch here, we’re fighting tooth and nail to get in and other teams are too. Philly is a good team, they’re going to be coming. It’s just important for us to get off to a good start and use that home-ice advantage.”

Starting well hasn’t been Toronto’s problem of late. They’ve scored first in seven of their last eight games, but won only three times. Finishing strong has continued to be a challenge, as it was two nights ago against the Red Wings.

“I think we gave them too much respect and let our foot off the gas like we have in the past,” said Auston Matthews. “That’s not what we want to do. We want to play a full 60 minutes and I think tonight will be a good test.”

The Maple Leafs have split the season series with the Flyers so far, winning the first game at home and losing the second on the road. Philadelphia gives up the seventh-most goals per game at 2.91, with Toronto directly behind them at 2.88. The teams have combined for 12 goals over the first pair of games.

Babcock predicted Thursday’s contest would be as tight as the standings, with the immensity of the opportunity at hand front and centre.

“We control our own destiny, which is exactly where you want to be,” said Kadri. “We still have matchups against those teams that are chasing us and it’s up to us whether we pull through or not. The magnitude of the games is just 10 times [greater] right now. You don’t look any further for motivation than just to get the two points.”

Morning skate notes

- Ben Smith returned to the Maple Leafs after missing Monday’s practice getting the wires taken out of his previously broken hand. He dressed as an eighth defenceman, indicating he’ll be a healthy scratch again. Connor Carrick has yet to skate with the team since being injured on Feb. 21, with no timetable set for when he might be back.

- Defenceman Morgan Rielly has been under fire lately for his performance, posting a plus-minus of -18 in the 17 games since returning from a high-ankle sprain. Asked if the injury has continued to hamper Rielly, Babcock implied he’s actually become the Maple Leafs’ new scapegoat. “There was a guy who used to be here named Dion Phaneuf that took all the flak for everybody. When you trade that guy, someone else gets the flak, especially when it doesn’t go good for you,” Babcock said. “[Rielly] just has to quit thinking and worrying about what anybody else says. He understands the manager and the coach think he’s great. I’d spend less time worrying about what anyone else gives you feedback on and just play.”

- Fehr has been a healthy scratch in all four games since being traded to the Maple Leafs from the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 1. It’s the first time Fehr has ever been traded in-season, and since his family has yet to join him in Toronto, he’s been focused on getting used to his new surroundings and awaiting his opportunity which could arrive on Thursday. As a veteran of 60 playoffs games, second-most on the team behind Brian Boyle’s 100, Fehr has encouraged his younger teammates to avoid the pressures of the push and enjoy the ride. “Just have some fun with it,” Fehr said. “It’s really hard to just keep that out of your mind and keep playing, but you don’t want to be scoreboard watching, you want to be taking care of your own business, taking care of your own games, and not hoping for other teams to lose theirs.”