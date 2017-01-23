Gary Lawless TSN Senior Correspondent Follow|Archive

Henry Burris got to write his own fairytale and has decided there will be no sequel. A player who defined himself by defying the odds has done it once again in the final act of his football career.

Not many athletes get to decide when it’s over. Most are asked in a cold and clinical manner to turn in their equipment while being handed forms that signal the end of payment and benefits. After being told their entire lives they are special, they end up an HR formality.

Not Smilin’ Hank. He coloured his own portrait and has now elected to frame and hang it. He is the teller of his tale and the arbiter of his finish.

Make no mistake, while Burris and the Ottawa Redblacks will make his retirement official Tuesday, there is football work still available for Henry Burris. Just two months ago, he drove the Redblacks to a CFL championship. Burris, on a bum knee loaded with freezing agents, upended the heavily favoured Calgary Stampeders to capture the Grey Cup and become a sporting icon in the city of Ottawa and across this country.

Burris decided that triumphant moment in Toronto last November would be a period to his career, not a comma. He would indeed leave on top.

The media, this writer included, have inserted question marks into the career of Burris for years. He can be great but he can also be awful, we loved to say. Good Hank or Bad Hank won’t be the epitaph on this career. It will be Champion Hank. MVP Hank. It will be tearful but joyful Hank.

A TV career, coaching his young sons in hockey and spending more time around the house have all become more attractive to Burris than hitting the gym and putting his 41-year-old body through the rigours of preparing for another season of pro football.

The long list of accomplishments and a sense of having done it all must also weigh on Burris and any desire to continue.

He ranks third all-time in CFL passing yards behind Anthony Calvillo and Damon Allen. He’s third in touchdown passes behind the same men. He won three Grey Cups, was MVP of the title game on two occasions and was twice named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player.

The Hall of Fame is a certainty. Burris walks away not only as one of the best of his time but of all-time.

Burris has never been short of courage or confidence. No doubt he summoned up these powers to make his latest decision. Stepping aside is never easy and for a competitor like Burris, there will be withdrawal symptoms.

But, like a quarterback always thinking about the next play and the next drive, Burris is positioned for post-playing career success.

Burris won’t be saying goodbye to the CFL and Canada. He’s choosing to walk through a new door. So good luck, Henry. Thanks for the memories and all the smiles. In the end you win - and the doubters are silenced.