Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Corey Conners was among those who survived the opening stop on the Web.com Tour event in the Bahamas, which finished up on Wednesday. The Listowel, Ont., product battled the 65-kilometres-an-hour winds that howled over the course in Great Exuma, managing a tie for fifth, his best finish on that circuit.

The tournament had some eye-popping numbers as a result of the gusts, including a cutline of 11-over par — the highest in the Tour’s history —as well as five rounds in the 90s. American Greg Eason, who shot 91-95, claimed to have lost 32 balls.

For Conners, the finish is important. He has only limited status to start the year and cashing cheques is the best way for him to ensure he plays a complete schedule.

The 24-year-old spent most of last year playing PGA Tour Latinoamerica, jumping from country to country through South and Central America. He finished sixth on the money list on that circuit, collecting $75,562.

Conners will be in the field for the second start of the season also in the Bahamas. It’s on the island of Great Abaco where everyone is hoping for calmer conditions. As with last week’s event, the tournament will run Sunday to Wednesday.

Sometimes, it seems, the role of a Ryder Cup captain seems to be little more than a cart driver. No matter how much goes into strategy, pairings and captain’s picks, it’s the players who must perform and make the shots.

Good players win Ryder (and Presidents) Cups, not necessarily good captains.

However, while a great leader may not be able to carry a team all the way, it is certainly true that a bad captain can cost good players the cup.

Hal Sutton and Tom Watson are examples of captains who didn’t exactly get their teams all chanting Sis Boom Bah together. Some question a few of the partnering choices made by Darren Clarke last year at Hazeltine.

That’s why the selection of Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn as captains of their respective sides makes a lot of sense for both the American and European teams.

Both are respected and loved by their peers, and both have plenty of experience in the ups and downs of Ryder Cup play. It will help them decide which road to follow when the 2018 event gets going in Paris.

Furyk, whose appointment was made official on Wednesday, is no-nonsense, matter-of-fact guy who remains competitive at 46, in spite of his funky swing and short length off the tee.

To my mind, he’s also one of the best interviews on the PGA Tour. He listens to the question and gives you an honest, sometimes blunt response that truly reflects his opinion. He isn’t afraid to challenge a reporter’s line of questioning.

Those qualities will make him a good captain and a guy who can foster a good team dynamic for the side looking for a second straight win.

Bjorn is not as well known by PGA Tour fans, because he’s played his career in Europe, eschewing North America. In 18 years, he’s played just 116 events, made up mostly of majors and World Golf Championship tournaments. But he’s been a stalwart in Europe and is much beloved by that side. He’s a fun-loving guy with plenty of smarts, someone you’d love to have a beer with. That will earn him the respect and admiration of the European golfers who play for him in 2018.

To be sure, a captain still needs the horses to get the job done, but these two picks will give each side a good man for the job.