Gary Lawless TSN Senior Correspondent

Already Kavis Reed, a former CFL defensive back with a unique ability to relate to players, is paying dividends when it comes to the Montreal Alouettes recruiting star talent.

Wide receiver Duron Carter, cut by the Alouettes late last season, has opened the door when it comes to a potential return to Montreal for the coming CFL season.

“Duron has spoken with Kavis. Duron trusts Kavis. Montreal is a possible destination for Duron,” a source close to Carter told TSN on Thursday.

Carter is among the most sought after players as CFL free agency draws closer. He’s received interest from the Edmonton Eskimos, Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Toronto Argonauts, as well as the Alouettes.

In parts of three CFL seasons with the Alouettes, Carter amassed 2,877 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s one of the most dangerous receivers in the CFL. At 25, some argue he’s a headache but GMs around the league seem more than willing to give him a chance.

If Darian Durant and the Saskatchewan Roughriders can’t agree to terms, the Alouettes will almost certainly take a run at the veteran quarterback and having a receiver like Carter in the fold would be a major recruiting tool.

This and that

Word out of Saskatchewan is nothing has changed on the Durant front but both sides took a breather for the holidays and expect to re-engage after next week…The Alouettes are closing in on naming Joe Mack director of player personnel and basing him in the U.S. to head up their international scouting team. Mack was a disaster as a GM with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in his most recent CFL stint but was an effective personnel man with the Bombers during the 80s. Mack has held scouting/personnel positions with several NFL teams…The Blue Bombers and quarterback Matt Nichols continue to talk about a new contract and both sides are hopeful a deal can get done. “We’ve made some progress, we’re getting closer,” a source told TSN on Thursday….One CFL GM said Thursday the Argonauts need not bother to ask for permission to speak to any of their people at this late date if Toronto does in fact make changes. Argos CEO Michael Copeland said after the season he was going to study the structure of his football operations department and then make decisions on the future of GM Jim Barker and his staff as well as head coach Scott Milanovich. If Copeland does elect to fire anyone from his football staff, he’d need to ask permission to talk to any team personnel from within the CFL. The league’s new tampering rule sets forth a window between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 to ask permission to talk to staff from the member clubs. “We’re not letting a guy walk now. Too late,” said the GM. “We’re moving on to 2017 and making our plans. We’re not interested in making a change. Sorry.” Barker continues to handle personnel moves for the Argos well into the offseason.