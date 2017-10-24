Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — It’s not that Connor McDavid doesn’t try to bring it every night, but there are some nights when his teammates notice a little something extra.

“Certain games, certain situations, you can tell when his game is totally elevated,” Oilers forward Mark Letestu said. “He’s just got this little extra bit of fire to him.”

The tell isn’t in McDavid’s wheels.

“The speed is always there,” Letestu said. “He’s just determined – determined to be on the puck and be around it, to produce. It’s a different level than everyone else.”

It’s almost as if McDavid takes control of the game, rather than letting the game come to him. It’s a fire Letestu first saw in Sidney Crosby in the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs – a rare ability he recognizes in McDavid, as one of two NHL players to be a teammate of both.

The best can elevate in big situations.

“This,” Letestu said, “is one of those games.”

This is Crosby versus McDavid 3.0: The consensus two best players in the NHL – however you have them ordered – going toe-to-toe for the third time on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

Some superstars loathe the marquee billing. They would much prefer the storyline to be Oilers versus Penguins. This is, after all, a matchup of popular preseason Stanley Cup picks.

“There are always matchups and storylines and things like that,” Crosby told reporters after practice on Monday. “We sit here and we talk about them, but our job is to go out there and play.”

But there is one player who admittedly is a little more eager than the other. For Crosby, this is a matchup against a player the media has anointed as best in the game despite Crosby’s back-to-back Stanley Cups and Conn Smythe trophies.

For McDavid, this is still just the third chance to face Crosby, the player he idolized as recently as three or four years ago.

“I definitely get excited,” McDavid said Monday. “It’s probably for sure easier for me to get excited than it is for him. He’s a guy I grew up watching play. I’m looking forward to it.”

As much as McDavid grew up a Maple Leafs fan, he was a Crosby fan. McDavid once referred to Pittsburgh in a 2013 tweet as “my Penguins,” a couple months after his first major junior season ended.

“It’s a little bit different,” McDavid said. “When you watch him, you hope for him to do something cool. And when you’re playing against him, you’re not. It’s your job to defend him now.”

McDavid has grown up. But even having done it twice now, not including the 2017 All-Star Game, McDavid said “you still get the feels” to face Crosby. That’s probably the most excitement you will pull out of the 20-year-old in any interview.

His first time, nearly a year ago on Nov. 8, 2016, was overshadowed by the U.S. presidential election on the same night.

What even the dedicated hockey fan might have missed that night was a riveting back-and-forth matchup, one that McDavid got the better of Crosby, so much so that Penguins coach Mike Sullivan moved Crosby to get away from McDavid halfway through the night.

McDavid, then 19, created a tap-in goal for Patrick Maroon using his speed off the rush – more workmanlike than the one he pulled off against Duncan Keith and the Blackhawks last week – and added two more helpers.

In their two meetings last season, McDavid and Crosby were head-to-head against each other for a combined 20 minutes at even strength. McDavid collected a pair of assists while on the ice against Crosby, another one with Crosby off the ice, and scored a goal on the power play. Crosby did not register a point in either meeting.

But McDavid judged his performance against Crosby by one ledger.

“We only took one of the four points available,” McDavid said. “They were two great hockey games, two great teams going at it – offensively and defensively. They were really entertaining games. We’re hoping for a better result.”

While the proven winner faces the challenger nipping at his heels tonight, both of their teams are in a bit of a state of flux. The Oilers (2-5-0) have gotten off to a surprisingly poor start. The Penguins (5-3-1) have lost two of their games by a combined 17-2 margin, including their most recent outing in Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

On this night, the team game will be the secondary storyline, regardless of whatever the stars say. All eyes will be on No. 87 and No. 97.

On the ice, the chatter between two of hockey’s biggest faces will be minimal, which says something considering Crosby’s mouth is always moving.

“Nothing,” McDavid said when asked what Crosby said in their two previous meetings.

It’s the ultimate sign of respect, from an icon to a kid who used to pose for photos with him, without saying anything at all.

