Huddle Up: Should Riders keep playing both Bridge and Glenn?

Dave Naylor TSN Analyst and Host

In this week’s look across the Canadian Football League from TSN CFL Insider Dave Naylor:

- Saskatchewan's two-headed QB monster

- Ticats turnaround

- Als coaching search challenge

- Hervey speaks

- Diontae Spencer

There’s no aspect of a football team more difficult and sensitive than managing quarterbacks.

That’s why it’s rare to see coaches employ a two-quarterback system by choice. It can become an all-consuming matter for everyone, including media and fans.

Especially in a place like Saskatchewan.

So you’ve got to hand it to Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Chris Jones for his use of quarterbacks Kevin Glenn and Brandon Bridge during the second half of this season in helping propel his team into the playoffs.

Glenn started every game for Saskatchewan this season until a hand injury forced him to give way to Bridge, who went the whole way in a win over Hamilton on Sept. 15.

Jones has taken to using both quarterbacks in the four weeks since that game, which wasn’t any sort of plan when the season began.

Despite Bridge being the superior quarterback statistically this fall, often making spectacular and eye-popping plays, Jones has steadfastly stood by Glenn as his starter, win or lose.

So while there has been no passing of the torch from the 38-year-old Glenn to the 25-year-old Bridge as some may have anticipated, there has clearly been a torch passed from a one-quarterback system to a two-quarterback system that has managed to harness the best qualities of both players.

Glenn, who is in his 17th season and ranks sixth on the league’s all-time passing list, lacks the dynamic physical qualities of the league’s best quarterbacks and lives with the knock of having never won a Grey Cup.

He’s played for five different teams the past five seasons, extending his career by virtue of his experience and ability to be a steady, calming presence under centre.

Bridge, who at 6-foot-5 stands seven inches taller than Glenn and has more mobility and a stronger throwing arm, shifts the dynamic for a defence when he enters a game by being able to make so many different things happen.

But what makes the Saskatchewan situation so unique is the manner in which Jones has chosen to purposely keep both quarterbacks in the dark about when a change may be coming. The idea is to simulate a playoff game where one might have to go in for the other due to injury or simply because the offence is struggling at a critical juncture of a game.

Take last week’s game against Montreal. Glenn started and played until the end of the first quarter with the Roughriders leading 14-0.

Jones had decided before the game that both quarterbacks would play, no matter how the game went. He just never shared that with either Glenn or Bridge, which sounds odd but might in fact be a stroke of genius.



“I didn’t tell them,” said Jones. “I try to keep people off balance because when people get too comfortable that’s not reality.

“In a playoff game so many things can happen. You have to be mentally prepared for anything, so I just try to keep them on their toes.”

The consistency with which Jones has employed two quarterbacks in the same game means opponents now must devote preparation time to defending against two very different types of players.

“Brandon will give you more ability to move around and extend plays and use the entire width of the field,” Jones said. “Kevin will make it that [defenders] have got to be close to the receivers because he has such great accuracy and knows where to throw the football.”

Part of making the two-quarterback system works involves understanding the personalities involved and knowing that they will accept the uncertainty that comes with in-game decisions based on a coach’s gut.

“I’ve been around them long enough that they know all I want is winning,” said Jones. “That other stuff doesn’t play into any of my thoughts.”

At the start of this season, most would have said the Roughriders didn’t have a quarterback on their roster who could win them a Grey Cup.

But roll Glenn’s steadiness, maturity and experience into Bridge’s mobility, athleticism and dynamic skill, and the Roughriders just might have that.

Ticats turnaround

Mid-season head coaching changes in football are usually futile, and rarely result in turnarounds. (See Alouettes, Montreal, 2017.)

That’s especially true when a coach is brought in from outside the organization; someone unfamiliar with the personnel and terminology that’s been in existence since the start of the season.

That’s what makes the Hamilton Tiger-Cats turnaround under June Jones this season so remarkable.

Not only did Jones not join the Ticats staff until the first week of August, prior to that he hadn’t had any association with the CFL in more than 30 years. So the idea of someone stepping into the head-coaching role in mid-season with a loose grip on his own personnel and virtually no grip on the rest of the league seemed like an idea doomed to failure.

And yet, in nine games under Jones, the Ticats have gone 5-4 after an 0-8 start to the season.

But that only tells part of the story. Hamilton has yet to be soundly beaten under Jones, losing to Toronto in overtime, to Saskatchewan and Calgary on the final play of regulation and ending up on the wrong side of a seesaw battle in Ottawa last week.

It might be impossible to win coach of the year in the CFL without making the playoffs, but all things considered, there’s a case to be made for Jones this season.

Als coaching search could be challenging

There’s some doubt about just how desirable the soon-to-be-vacant Montreal Alouettes head coaching position will be, once interim head coach Kavis Reed steps down and begins the search in earnest in his role as general manager.

The Alouettes, have had five head coaches in five seasons, including four mid-season changes over that span, which is about the number of mid-season firings a team should be expected to go through in half a century, not half a decade.

So why would an aspiring head coach want to step into a situation that has been so treacherous for coaches in the past? It’s a fair question.

“I’ve already had coaches say to me, ‘I wouldn’t go there,’” said one CFL source.

Another factor is that Reed could begin next season on the hot seat by virtue of a 2017 season that has seen the Alouettes lose 10 games in a row by an average of 23.6 points per game.

It’s something else for potential coaches to consider if the opportunity comes their way.

Hervey speaks

Earlier this week I wrote about former Edmonton Eskimos general manager Ed Hervey hoping to get back into the CFL, after being dismissed after four seasons back in April.

The circumstances of Hervey’s firing remain a bit clouded, and he didn’t want to discuss them when we spoke. (Presumably there were conditions of confidentiality around whatever settlement he reached with the Eskimos.)

It’s true that Hervey wasn’t always accessible to the media and could come across as aloof to those who didn’t know him. But it’s hard to think that someone with his resume won’t find another opportunity in the league.

After going 4-14 in his first season at the helm, Hervey’s teams went 36-18 the next three seasons, winning the Grey Cup in 2015 and reaching a divisional final last season.

In a league where the pool of suitable general manager candidates is shallow, Hervey’s name ought to be near the top of any team’s list.

The elusive Diontae Spencer

The Toronto Argonauts turnaround this season has been all the more impressive given that the team didn’t have a head coach or general manager until very late in the off-season.

Much was made about Toronto entering the free agency period with neither role filled.

However, as in most sports, the importance of free agency tends to be overrated. There are often as many mistakes made as good deals struck.

It was during this time that Diontae Spencer moved from Toronto to Ottawa via free agency, a transaction that didn’t garner much attention in Argoland because the young returner/receiver had been injured much of his two seasons with the team.

But as his record-setting performance of 496 all-purpose yards highlighted, Spencer is a huge talent with multi-dimensional skills. He’s proven to be one of the biggest scores of free agency this past off-season.