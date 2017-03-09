Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

It came as a rather innocuous statement. Not a throwaway, but an idea that was clearly not for right now; a pie-in-the-sky possibility for the future. And yet, the prospect of a variable distance ball that Mike Davis floated at the very end of the North American Golf Innovation Symposium in Vancouver this week has picked up a lot of attention.

Much of it was about the idea itself, but perhaps an equal amount was over just who was speaking.

Davis is the chief executive officer of the United States Golf Association, an organization that last month, in conjunction with the Royal & Ancient, produced a study of major golf tours that seemed to indicate that driving distances among professionals hadn’t really increased since 2003. This seemed to go against what is seen week in and week out on these same tours, where seven-irons fly 200 yards.

At a symposium that offered up smart solutions to the financial, environmental and agronomical cost of golf, the comments offered fit right in. As Davis pointed out, the footprint of golf courses today simply may not be sustainable in the future. A variable distance ball might also bring great but short courses already in existence back into consideration for championships.

Next year’s U.S. Open will be played at Shinnecock at a distance around 7,500 yards. At the American championship in 1896 at the same course, the yardage was some 2,000 yards less.

These days, courses have been stretched out to almost ridiculous lengths. An earlier presenter in the symposium showed the scorecard from a Japanese course that tipped out at more than 8,000 yards. Yes, 8,000 yards!

“We all want to hit the ball farther. We get that,” Davis told a full room at a downtown Vancouver hotel. “But distance is all relative. When you think about the billions of dollars that have been spent to change golf courses, and you say, ‘Has that been good for the game?’”

Davis added that the lengthening of golf courses over the last few decades hasn’t been good for anyone in golf other than perhaps architects and construction companies.

How would such a ball work? Davis used the illustration of playing with Dustin Johnson. The world No. 1 could use a ball that travels 80 per cent and play from the same tee as Davis, who could play standard ball. In essence, a ball for a player and a layout would be the norm.

The idea of a ball tailored to a course is not new, of course. Karsten Solheim, founder of PING, had the concept many years ago. There was also the Cayman ball, a limited-flight ball especially made for shorter courses first constructed in the Cayman Islands.

“Have other sports allowed their equipment to influence their playing field the way golf has?" Davis asked. "I don't think that you can find another sport that has allowed equipment to dictate how playing fields get changed."

The idea of rolling back the golf ball has been floated for many years. Jack Nicklaus has been a vocal proponent of trying to stop the distance gains. It’s hard to think of any negatives in such a move. It might require the buy-in from those who make golf balls and like to sell them on being longer and longer, but the sport seems headed for a nasty collision between the playing field, the equipment and the players.

The comments from Davis are the first in memory from the head of a governing body. Again, they were spoken at the end of a conference that was casting an eye to the future. Davis stressed there was no plan in place to limit distance at the moment, but perhaps what we heard was the first step towards just that.