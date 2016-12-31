Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO — After one slash and some pushing and shoving, you might have thought Gary Roberts and Kris Draper were kidding around - putting on a show in another docile outdoor NHL alumni matchup.

A few cross-checks later, with the two on the brink of dropping the gloves, it was clear their tussle was no joke.

“It wasn’t fake, I can tell you that,” Draper said.

Roberts and Draper brought the heat on a cold afternoon at BMO Field, which ended with the Red Wings’ alums topping the Maple Leafs’ alumni, 4-3, on a late goal scored by Draper, just minutes after their near scrap.

For two hours at least, Saturday afternoon marked one more shot at glory for these legends - or a chance to take out some aggression.

“That’s kind of what we are and who we are,” Draper said. “We don’t get enough of that when you walk away from the game.”

Four-time Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty said players like Draper and Roberts represented “the last generation of the way the game was played.”

For all the grit and talent assembled, perhaps Doug Gilmour said it best, though.

“We kind of suck nowadays,” Gilmour said.

Not every player emerged unscathed from the afternoon. As you might expect for an athletic contest between some players who haven’t skated competitively in 20 years, quite a few men will be limping around Toronto on Sunday.

Maple Leafs netminder Mike Palmateer winced in the crease and yanked himself from the game after making a highlight-reel diving stop on Tomas Holmstrom seven minutes in.

Palmateer, 62, wore the same classic leather pads he sported in his last NHL game in 1984.

Red Wings winger and Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan called Palmateer’s save the “highlight of the game.”

“I thought if we were giving out a career, I would give it to Mike Palmateer,” Shanahan said. “Great stop, then a dramatic exit. I love it.”

Palmateer wasn’t alone. Wendel Clark said he was “done for the winter” after popping a hamstring.

“I didn’t even know I had one,” Clark joked.

Shanahan also had a little gash under his eye, which he said he didn’t want to admit came from a spill on the ice.

The heat continued until the final minutes, when the Maple Leafs expressed their disbelief that the game-winner seemed to break an agreed-upon rule which prohibited slap shots. Dino Ciccarelli wound up and fired the puck, leaving a juicy rebound for Draper.

It was almost an Alumni Classic decided under protest, further proving that competitive fires don’t burn out with age.

“Hey, it's over,” Roberts said. “It is what it is. A 3-3 tie, no one wants to be out there for the goal against, someone wants to score the goal. It got a little competitive, but all in all just to be part of it, to be part of this whole event, it was real special for me.”

