TSN's Mark Masters is with Team Canada and has the latest as the group plays in the world junior championship. Canada cancelled its practice on Wednesday, but did hold a media availability at the Air Canada Centre.

- Dominique Ducharme isn't sure who will start on Thursday when Canada plays Latvia. "We've talked about it. We want to take our time and we'll discuss it more later today," the coach said. Connor Ingram posted a shutout on Tuesday, but faced only six shots. Is it hard to evaluate a goalie who sees so little action? "For sure it's hard to evaluate, but, I mean, he had six shots and he stopped them," Ducharme said. "He did his job and it's not his fault. We want to be playing a complete game as a team and he's part of that and he did a good job." Dylan Strome was quick to note that Ingram made a big save on a two-on-one break late in the first period in what was, at the time, a scoreless game. When it comes to the decision on who starts, Ducharme stressed that the staff is well aware of what each goalie is capable of having followed them for some time. The decision will not be made based solely on one or two games.

- Carter Hart started Monday against Russia, allowing three goals on 17 shots. He admitted afterward that it wasn't his best performance. Hart also allowed three goals on 15 shots in his final pre-tournament start against Switzerland on Friday. Meanwhile, Ingram posted a 21-save shutout in his only pre-tournament start against the Czechs on Dec. 21. Ingram is the older goalie and has a slightly better save percentage in the WHL this season, but Hart is the reigning CHL goalie of the year and has previous international experience at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka under-18 tournament.

- Ingram isn’t sure how his mom will cope if he gets another start. Joni Ingram is so nervous at games that she sits separately from her family. "She hasn't eaten today and nobody knows where she is," Ingram said about an hour after Tuesday's game. "I feel bad. We're shaving years off her life. Seeing what this does to her, I'd never let my kid be a goalie." Ingram's mom always wears the same outfit to every game: an Imperial School staff hoodie with Ingram button and scarf. "I'm hoping she's washing it in between," Ingram said with a laugh.

- Mitchell Stephens missed the third period of Tuesday's game with a lower body injury. In an interview with TSN's Tessa Bonhomme after the game, Ducharme disclosed that the winger twisted his ankle. "He's better," Ducharme said on Wednesday. "He's day-to-day. It's nothing serious." The coach said Stephens, one of five returning players, is "questionable" for Thursday's game against Latvia. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect has been skating on Canada's top line alongside Strome and Pierre-Luc Dubois.

- Strome said the atmosphere around the team this year is vastly different than last year when Canada dropped its opening game in Helsinki. "It kind of feels like this year we're exceeding expectations," Strome said. "We're gaining momentum for sure. Everyone's been pretty positive, well, really positive. I don't think there's too much to be negative about. Last year, obviously, wasn't too fun losing so we're having fun and we're enjoying ourselves."

- Team Canada has received messages of support on Twitter from Connor McDavid, Steven Stamkos and even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Strome was asked what, if anything, has surprised him about the level of support. "When you watch TV and you turn on TSN it's pretty much world junior coverage so that's pretty cool to see," Strome said. "There's hours upon hours of world junior countdowns or preview shows or the panel's talking so it's cool to see. Last year we didn't have that with Finnish TV. There was no TV in English over there. That's the biggest thing, seeing how much people care and how much it's on TV. Every commercial is pretty much about our games or when the next game is coming up."

- Ducharme is warning his group to not take Latvia lightly, but he doesn't think it will be an issue. "They challenge themselves from inside. On the bench, I hear guys talking and they're talking about little things we want to make sure we're doing. They're really unselfish. They're playing as a team and we're growing as a team." Strome said the confidence inside the dressing room is sky high. "Everyone's on the right page," the Arizona Coyotes prospect said. "You really see the game plan is working and we're just sticking to it and trusting the system."

- Taylor Raddysh was asked what it was like to score his first career World Juniors goal on Tuesday night. "It's pretty cool to get the first one out of the way," the Erie Otter said. "To not get one in the first game was kind of disappointing, but I got to keep working hard and they'll keep coming." One game without a goal is disappointing? "Just want to try and help the team out the best you can and I feel like that's one of my roles on this team," Raddysh, who leads the OHL in scoring with 61 points in 28 games, explained. Raddysh has only been held without a point twice this season in Erie and he scored in 15 of 17 games leading into Canada's camp.