When it was reported that Nashville Predators centre Ryan Johansen would miss the rest of the postseason due to a significant left thigh injury, the first thing I did was try and figure out how head coach Peter Laviolette would piece together his lineup.

Losing a top centre would be significant for any team, but it’s doubly so for a Predators team that’s not exactly deep down the middle. The Predators – built from the blueline out – have maneuvered through the postseason with one fantastic forward trio (the Johansen line with Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg) and a rotating lineup of two-way forwards that offset a lack of offensive firepower with strong defensive play.

Laviolette could have gone top-heavy, preserving the Arvidsson/Forsberg winger tandem on a line centred by either Calle Jarnkrok or Colton Sissons. He chose to smooth out the scoring, creating two threatening lines for Anaheim to match up against (data via LWL):

How did Ducks coach Randy Carlyle counter? With last change, he decided to throw his famed checking line of Ryan Kesler, Jakob Silfverberg, and Andrew Cogliano against the Jarnkrok line (with wingers Arvidsson and James Neal). He matched his scoring line of Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry, and Nick Ritchie against the Sissons line (with wingers Forsberg and Pontus Aberg).

There’s a really interesting dynamic here. Carlyle clearly evaluated the Jarnkrok line as the more obvious offensive threat. Carlyle has hard-matched the Kesler line against the opposition’s best forward group all year, and considering that both Arvidsson and Neal have had a knack for scoring all season long, it’s probably reasonable to conclude he felt (and maybe feels) that slowing them down will be the key to winning this series.

But, there’s a trade-off. Forsberg, who may be the most skilled of the Predators forwards, avoided the Anaheim checking line. And while the Getzlaf line has been sensational at times this year (especially offensively), this is something of a tough ask. Forsberg can skate like the wind. Getzlaf and Perry play a game that is more brawn than speed. That’s a tough matchup for the Anaheim side, particularly when Nashville’s attacking on the rush.

The newly assembled trio in Nashville had a monster of a night. They owned about 65 per cent of the 5-on-5 shots and connected in the third period for the eventual game-winning goal. How did it develop? Perhaps not surprisingly, on the rush. Forsberg and Aberg blew into the offensive zone and created a series of opportunities before Aberg finally beat Ducks goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

It was a microcosm of the type of plays that have given Anaheim trouble for most of the series – when Nashville is skating at full throttle, the Ducks seem to lose their structure and position. It happened at the worst time on Saturday night.

The question for Anaheim – though they won’t have last change in Game 6 – is whether or not you’re comfortable with what happened in Game 5. It seems likely that Nashville’s going to continue splitting up their winger talent with Johansen out. Making matters worse, it seems possible that both Rickard Rakell and Patrick Eaves will miss tonight’s game due to injuries. So even though Nashville’s depth is hurting a bit, so too is Anaheim’s.

At this time in the postseason, there are few easy answers. Anaheim must come up with one if they want to stay alive and force a Game 7.