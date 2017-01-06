Noel Butler Analyst, TSN Radio 690 Montreal Archive

With the high-octane Premier League festive fixtures completed following Tottenham’s resounding and well deserved victory over Chelsea at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night, this weekend’s FA Cup third-round matches provide respite and chance for reflection as the league kicks on into the second half of the season.

If the holiday period has provided Premier League runners and riders any indication of what awaits come May - just as Antonio Conte first stated back in late October and the Chelsea manager repeated leading into the Boxing Day matches - it truly is a six-horse race for the title. Underlining this is the fact each and every one of the clubs involved - and as results have shown so far - is capable of taking points off the others on any given day.

To anyone who might think sixth-placed Manchester United, now just 10 points out of top spot following a perfect holiday season, are not genuine title contenders to claim an extraordinary 14th Premier League crown since the league’s inaugural 1992-93 season, you only need to look at how they claimed the title back in 1996. In late January of that year, they appeared completely out of contention in a distant fourth place and 12 points adrift of top spot.

Long shots for the title today, admittedly, but if Manchester United can claim the scalp of Liverpool at Old Trafford when the Premier League picks back up next weekend, then only two points will separate them from Jurgen Klopp’s second-place team. Now factor in that going into their match at Goodison Park exactly a month ago, the Premier League powerhouse which Sir Alex built was 10 points behind Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho is far too savvy to engage in any discussions about winning the title. The United manager, though, is fully aware that if his players can continue to grind out wins in the manner they did against Middlesborough on New Year’s Eve - when they were down a goal with only five minutes left on the clock - then everything is possible.

United followed that win up 72 hours later with a rather fortuitous win against West Ham courtesy of two glaring decisions from the officials. Soufiane Feghouli was harshly sent off for the home side after 15 minutes, a red card which was subsequently rescinded by the Premier League 48 hours later. Ten-man West Ham gallantly held out until just after the hour mark before Juan Mata put United on the board and then Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored quite likely what was the most-offside goal of his illustrious career to secure the three points for United.

With Liverpool dropping their first points since December 11 courtesy of Jermain Defoe’s two penalties for Sunderland this past Monday afternoon and Arsene Wenger’s self-fulfilling prophecy coming to fruition once more as Arsenal dropped a vital two points away to Bournemouth the next day, Mourinho will have delighted in Tottenham ending his old club’s remarkable winning streak which stood at a record-equaling 13 straight games going into Wednesday evening’s encounter.

Not that I am in any position to tell Wenger how to do his job, but his obsessive complaining about fatigue and the lack of recuperation regarding the festive fixtures that required his team to play twice in 72 hours played itself out by with a sluggish performance by his players as Bournemouth ran rampant before Alexis Sánchez pulled one back for Arsenal in the 70th minute. Wenger could have done a lot better by keeping his thoughts to himself, at least not continually air his dirty laundry so very publically about a festive fixture list he had over six months to prepare for since the schedule was released early in the summer. Instead, remind his players that they at least didn’t have to play their three matches in only six days over the holidays as Southampton had to do.

Then, consider how a club like Arsenal with all of the resources they have at their disposal still have an apparent unwillingness to invest and assemble a squad to truly mount a title challenge against whatever eventuality is thrown at them as a long and grinding season takes its inevitable toll. It can’t just be a coincidence that year after year early season promise gives way to repetitive let-downs. This goes all the way back to when Wenger last claimed an EPL crown in 2003-04. To put in perspective just how long ago that was, at that same time, Jose Mourinho was turning Porto into European Champions.

Chelsea may only have come away from North London in midweek with their third defeat of the season - all of them coming at the hands of title rivals, it should be noted - but Antonio Conte only added to his star by the manner he accepted the defeat. Conte didn't throw his underperforming players under the bus in his post-match press conference. Although the Chelsea manager was disappointed with the manner of the defeat, especially by the out-of-character manner in which they conceded two similar goals, Conte was more concerned with emphasizing that his team must take pleasure from what they have achieved, the position they are currently in and, most importantly, that his team most continue to work hard and improve each and every day.

In the lead-up to Christmas, all the staff at Chelsea’s practice facility including the kitchen and restaurant staff and even the locker room cleaners were given gifts from the Chelsea manager. Each one of them came with personal gift tags with individual handwritten messages from Conte. He ended each off with Hannibal’s famous quotation, “We will either find a way or we will make one.”

Conte is certainly finding his way in the Premier League, especially so with his players. The same cannot be said for Pep Guardiola, who it seems is struggling to communicate his monumentally successful football ideology to his players. Manchester City has for extended periods this season struggled to adapt to a manager whose arrival into English football the club had been planning for since the unveiling of their £200-million practice facility back in December of 2013.

At the other end of the table, it’s as you were heading into the festive fixtures with Hull, Swansea and Sunderland still holding down all three relegation spots. Somewhat out of character, Big Sam Allardyce - the man who has saved more clubs from the dreaded drop than any other coach in Premier League history - is still winless after taking charge at Crystal Palace on December 23. Making Allardyce’s task acutely obvious was defeat in the midweek six-pointer at home to fellow strugglers Swansea.

Paul Clement, who was only officially unveiled hours earlier ahead of the kick-off, made an immediate impression as Bob Bradley’s successor at the Liberty Stadium. Taking his place in the Selhurst Park Director's Box for the first half, Clement, who took up coaching at the football tender age of 23, couldn’t help himself as he took up position on the Swansea bench for the second half. Courtesy of Angel Rangel’s 88th-minute strike, Swansea ended their four-match losing streak and won their first match since - coincidentally - their 5-4 victory at home to Crystal Palace back on November 26, a match which spelled the beginning of the end for Alan Pardew’s tenure as Palace boss.

Clement's is a welcome return to the Premier League for one of English football’s rarest of types. An Englishman who cut his cloth coming through the ranks at Chelsea for the best part of a decade before been appointed part of the senior team coaching staff by Guus Hiddink back in fall 2009, Clement helped Chelsea win an FA Cup in his first season and served as an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti when they won the title in 2010.

Another enthralling festive period in the EPL is behind us. If certain clubs, their managers and supporters felt the festive fixtures this holiday season were cruel to them, then just wait till next season. According to the BBC and largely due to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which will result in a more condensed season, clubs will likely play six matches each between December 16 and New Year’s Day.

Only time will tell who of the managers and teams around today will still be around to celebrate, and commiserate with for the guaranteed festive thrills and spills aplenty, a rite of passage of English football since back in Queen Victoria’s days.