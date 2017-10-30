Gareth Wheeler TSN Analyst and Radio Host Follow|Archive

Expectations have never been higher for Toronto FC. A record-setting season has the Reds as clear favourites to win this year’s MLS title. With success comes a different feel for the playoff run this time around.

A first-round bye has the team well rested with plenty of time to prepare. And home-field advantage throughout the playoffs means Toronto will play the last game of 2017 at BMO Field – where they lost just once this season. A healthy side with options in different kinds of players and team approaches will keep their opponents guessing and trying to keep up.

First up is the New York Red Bulls. The sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Red Bulls went to Chicago and put out the Fire in convincing fashion midweek. That 4-0 victory has New York thinking upset against Toronto. History suggests there is reason to believe an upset could be in the cards. Nothing comes easy for top seeds in the MLS playoffs: No Supporters’ Shield winner has gone on to win the MLS Cup since 2011.

At a time that parity is plain to see across the league, Toronto proved to be worthy of the title of best team in MLS regular-season history, with a record-setting 12 points separating them from next best. Players and staff have been quick to say regular-season accomplishments don’t mean much anymore. It can be argued, however, the accrued experiences from this special season will go a long way towards preparing the team for what’s to come.

The top five point earners in MLS this season all came out of the Eastern Conference, but the Red Bulls are not one of them. In fairness, New York has been resting players and sacrificing their regular-season record for quite some time to prepare for an extended playoff run. Head Coach Jesse Marsch sat regulars, including top goal scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips and MLS leading assist man Sacha Kljestan, in a 4-2 TFC win Sept. 30. The Red Bulls will take confidence from that match and a 1-1 home draw with Toronto earlier in the year.

New York is a dangerous team, but when playing best on best they aren’t on the level of Toronto FC. No other team in the MLS is. Toronto’s focus will be execution and avoiding crucial mistakes. If they play their game over the two legs, the Reds will be very difficult to beat.

Multiple factors will come into play that will determine how this Eastern Conference semi-final plays out. Here are the top five:

1) Playing the press: Newcomers to watching the Red Bulls are obsessing over the high-energy, pressing style of Marsch. New York’s up-tempo attack is nothing new for Toronto. They’ve played against it and have consistently grown more comfortable as the head-to-head matches roll on. Toronto is 3-2-2 against Marsch over the last three seasons, and found success against the Red Bulls despite not having Sebastian Giovinco available for either match this season. From a style perspective, few teams have been better playing out of the back and punishing sides that play a high line than Toronto. TFC captain Michael Bradley, who loves to drop deep to gain control of the play, is the key to success. Everything flows from his central position. Victor Vazquez and Marky Delgado expertly find pockets of space to his left and right, with proper outlets providing width down the flanks. The key to beating the press is as much about movement off the ball as it is on it. Bradley, Vazquez and Delgado rarely waste touches, and with the resulting quick movement, New York will have to be more measured in their approach. A 3-4-3 Red Bulls formation is a proper setup to execute, but weakness in defence often times leaves them vulnerable, making it a game of risk versus reward. If they commit too much, a swift TFC counterattack will punish them. TFC is equipped to deal, as long as they limit mistakes. The 4-2 win over New York at BMO Field was a stop-start game, where scattered play in the midfield made for a match full of turnovers and lacking fluidity. Better service and higher quality of play will be needed from Toronto to avoid a repeat performance, which would play to New York’s advantage.

2) Dealing with BWP: Goals win knockout games, and New York’s biggest scoring threat is Wright-Phillips. He just happens to be a TFC killer as well, scoring nine goals in 10 career starts against the Reds. The two-time Golden Boot winner somehow remains underrated and underappreciated across MLS. Wright-Phillips doesn’t require a high volume of chances. He’s a true fox in the box, with a nose for the ball in dangerous areas. His ability to find pockets of space and use his body very well has given many of the current TFC defenders fits in the past. With Kljestan providing his usual quality service, Wright-Phillips may be even more of a factor. The emergence Daniel Royer up front means Wright-Phillips will have one-on-one matchups, most likely with Drew Moor. It will be a top matchup on the field, but help in cutting down service to the striker will be the key to limiting his chances.

3) Late-match production: No team is better and more productive in the latter stages of games than TFC. Their 24 goals for and nine conceded in the last 15 minutes of games (+15) is the best differential at the end of games in MLS. The club’s sport science staff has done exceptionally well, making TFC more physically and mentally fit than any other club. It played out again in the final game of the season with Giovinco’s free-kick winner. The biggest benefit for Toronto is it allows them to play with patience during the early stages of matches. This team trusts their approach and won’t panic. Head coach Greg Vanney plays a big part in this as well. No manager has been better at in-game player management and tactical adjustments. Look for TFC to show that patience out of the gate Monday night. New York scored twice in the first 12 minutes Wednesday in Chicago and the game was over. Toronto will be wary of making such a mistake. A measured approach is expected.

4) Travel well: TFC was the best away team in MLS in 2017, with seven wins and 27 points. Two of their four road losses came on the difficult turf in New England, the toughest place to play in MLS. Impressive away wins in Seattle, Chicago and Columbus stand out on the season, showing TFC’s ability to win road matches in different ways. Not much changes in terms of style of play away from home. One possible change may be Vanney deciding to play a more experienced defender at right fullback, with Steven Beitashour preferred over Nicolas Hasler away from home. Toronto won’t be intimidated by the atmosphere at Red Bull Arena. It’s arguably the best stadium in MLS, but the home team has lacked proper support in recent times. New York drew the eighth-most fans per match on the season (21,175), but the number seems a bit high considering the large numbers of empty seats. The away-goals rule comes into play in these home/away aggregate ties. TFC has scored 13 goals in their last five away matches.

For the first time in club history, TFC had two 15-goal scorers on the season. Giovinco (16) and Jozy Altidore (15) were outstanding, and enter the playoffs in fine form. Both strikers scored in the 2-2 regular-season finale in Atlanta. Toronto is undefeated in their last 14 games when both players find the back of the net. There isn’t a better strike duo in MLS, and are they’re especially difficult to defend in a league most teams only play with one man up top. A number of different injuries kept Giovinco out of the team more than he would have liked this season, but the 2015 MLS MVP still scored 16 goals in 25 starts, including an MLS record six from direct free kicks. In comparison, New York didn’t score from a direct free kick all season; a clear advantage for Toronto. Giovinco and Altidore have developed real chemistry, complementing one another’s play. Altidore’s goals only tell a part of the story of his season. His six assists, top hold up play and tireless effort defensively have made Altidore a top player in MLS. The Red Bulls conceded penalties in both games against Toronto this year, largely because of the inability to contain Altidore. Toronto’s strikers against the New York defence is the biggest mismatch of this contest. New York will try to play most of the game in Toronto’s half to limit the potential damage of the dynamic duo.