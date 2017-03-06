Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. MALCOLM BROGDON (Bucks): He's the most consistent and impressive rookie I've seen in the NBA this season. I’m not sure if he'll win the Rookie of the Year, but he'll be getting the nod from me if I get to vote that category this season. In the past five games, with his minutes continuing to increase, he's averaging 16 points and four assists per game. He's a terrific defender and tough as nails. I love the purpose he plays with. He's a graduate of University of Virginia with a bachelor's degree in history and his master's degree in public policy. He’s super sharp and has a winning makeup. What an outstanding second-round pick by general manager John Hammond.

2. BOJAN BOGDANOVIC (Wizards): Washington general manager Ernie Grunfeld made an awesome trade to add this guy in February. He's a top-notch shooter who understands movement, cutting, spacing and team play. He’s a nice fit on this team coming off the bench. He had a tough time shining in Brooklyn with less talent around him. He needs others to help him, and he'll get plenty of clean looks on this squad. Bogdanovic is thriving in his new environment.

3. ALAN WILLIAMS (Suns): Hometown kid playing for his hometown team. What a great story. Undrafted out of UC Santa Barbara, he's rolling of late. In his last six games he's averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds with increased minutes. He plays with energy, crashes the boards and finishes at the rim. He’s an unfinished yet promising gem who offers a glimmer of hope in another lost season in the desert.

4. JOSE CALDERON (Hawks): I like this late-season pickup for Atlanta. He fits their unselfish style of play. The veteran point guard is excellent at moving the ball, setting up teammates and shooting from distance. Calderon is smart and dependable. It’s always good to add experience with a guy who is all about the team first.

5. TERENCE ROSS (Magic): Speaking of former Raptors, the best trades are the ones that help both teams. The Raptors are fortunate to have Serge Ibaka, who has been very good since coming over from Orlando. The Magic gained a much better fit at small forward in the deal, with the addition of Ross allowing Aaron Gordon to play more power forward. Ross has reached double figures in four of his last five games, so he’s off to a good start with the Magic. I think he'll fit in nicely there. He might be a bit undersized at that position in some games, but he's played that spot his whole career and knows how to compensate. The Raptors won the trade in the short term, but Ross will benefit from an increased workload and greater role. The Magic got a player who will grow for them.