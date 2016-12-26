Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

Happy Holidays to all of you. I hope each of you has a wonderful 2017. A few quick NBA thoughts:

1. KYRIE IRVING (Cavs): Kyrie put in a fabulous performance on Christmas Day in a comeback win over the Warriors. He's such a dynamic player. Irving has big-time scoring ability with terrific change of pace in his game. He does a really nice job getting into the lane and you've got to respect his long-range shooting. When he wants to, Kyrie can turn his game up to an elite level that few players currently can.

2. LA CLIPPERS: Banged up with Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and now JJ Redick nursing injuries, the Clippers are in a tough spot for a franchise that desperately needs to get to a Western Conference finals this spring or it might be time to make considerable changes. The positive of this current adversity is that it's December and they can recover. The negative, though, is that instead of being a 1-2 seed, they're looking more and more like a 3-4 seed which means they won't have home-court advantage if they get to the West semis or finals. The margin of error is a bit slim and the awesome start they had to the season is unfortunately fading. The Clippers will need to make a huge run when they get healthy.

3. AMIR JOHNSON (Celtics): One of my all-time favourites as a Raptor, Johnson is a class act who gave it his all - a true pro. He might not have the same pop in his game consistently, yet when I watch him play he's a valued player for the Celtics because he's where he supposed to be defensively. Johnson is a sound, low-maintenance role player in the offensive scheme and plays really hard. Guys like him always find a way to get minutes because they're steady and reliable - no frills, just steady.

4. LaMARCUS ALDRIDGE (Spurs): He dropped 33 points against the Bulls on Christmas Day. When I've watched him this season, I haven't seen the same consistency I've seen over the years. I'm not sure if it's an issue of fitting into the system which is ideal for him. I think it's a matter of focus and expectations. Aldridge was the focal point on some average Blazers teams prior and now is expected to help carry this squad along with Kawhi Leonard. When he puts his mind to it, he's still an elite performer. The Spurs need Aldridge to be more locked-in consistently.

5. LARRY NANCE,JR (Lakers): Out for the next three to four weeks with a knee injury, Nance is a key guy with their second unit, averaging 7.0 PPG and 5.5 RPG. I love the energy he plays with and he's done a nice job for them providing a consistent level of productivity and hustle. He'll be missed in the meantime.