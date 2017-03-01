Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. RAPTORS VS. WIZARDS: First of two consecutive games tonight between squads fighting for third place in the Eastern Conference. It should be a dandy. The Wizards come in off an impressive home win over the Golden State Warriors and boast the second-best record in the league in 2017. This will be a major test for the Raptors without starting point guard Kyle Lowry. If they can at least manage a split it assures them the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Wiz, just like they own it over the Boston Celtics. That could be huge if the race comes down to the final few games of the regular season in early April.

2. DERON WILLIAMS AND ANDREW BOGUT (Cavs): The rich keep getting richer. GM David Griffin has heard LeBron James' cry for help and delivered again. Kyle Korver was a masterful get as well. There are no excuses now. Watch out when they get healthy. Keep an eye on the Celtics, Wizards and Raptors. It will be an absolute dogfight to get the second and third seeds so you can sit in the opposite bracket of the Cavs and avoid playing them until the east finals.

3. KEVIN DURANT (Warriors): Golden State is one of the best teams in the league, so they will be able to ride out his knee injury and get him right for the playoffs. They are still the team to beat.

4. GEORGE HILL (Jazz): The Utah guard opted not to sign an extension before exclusive window closed on Feb. 28, making him an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He'll get a lot of interest in the offseason despite his time in and out of the lineup this season. He's a very sound two-way point guard who is dependable and smart. I like him a lot.

5. TAJ GIBSON AND DOUG MCDERMOTT (Thunder): The duo combined for 23 points and eight rebounds last night in a big win over the Jazz. What a nice pickup at the deadline for GM Sam Presti. Gibson is a proven pro who can score effectively from 15 feet and rebound. McDermott is an ideal sharpshooter who will keep the floor spaced for MVP candidate Russell Westbrook to do his thing.