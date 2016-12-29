Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

Jack Armstrong offers five thoughts on the Raptors, Wizards, Jimmy Butler and more.

1. RAPTORS (22-9): In Wednesday night's loss to the Warriors, they dropped their first game of the season by double digits (10). Over the course of a long and grinding NBA season, all teams have those lousy nights where they just don't have it. The trait that has really impressed me with Dwane Casey's teams over the years, and this group in particular, is they try their best to show up and compete to the best of their ability consistently. Win or lose, they give you their all. That's truly an admirable quality. Professional.

2. WIZARDS (15-16): Playing a lot better of late and give head coach Scott Brooks credit. They've figured out that they have to ride their starters on a steadier basis and the defence is getting sounder. They're right back in the playoff hunt. I'm a big Otto Porter fan; he's becoming much more consistent and productive. He'll get lots of interest this summer as a restricted free agent. Nice small forward prospect.

3. JIMMY BUTLER (Bulls): Having an elite season averaging 24ppg, close to 7rpg and over 4apg. When I reflect on when he came out of Marquette as a raw defensive prospect into the player he has become now, I'm impressed with his overall development into one of the better wing players in the NBA. Never thought he'd become as well-rounded a player as he is.

4. EAST (SPOTS #5-8): Sooner or later, we're going to see teams separating themselves from the pack for playoff berths but when you look at the fact that eight teams from 5-12 are separated by 2.5 games, it sure looks like the competition for those spots will be fierce and in flux. When you play one of those teams, you better be ready to play. They'll all be in a position that any game they play could tip the balance quickly.

5. WILSON CHANDLER (Nuggets): Nice to see him back healthy and productive (16 and 7). They're currently tied for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, despite a slew of injuries to their talented young backcourt during the early part of this season. Chandler is a sound defender who can score inside and out. He's going to give it to you each night. Have always liked him. Not a lot of flash but effective. If Denver ever fades out of the playoff picture, I could see opposing GM's making a run at him. Would be an ideal addition to any team seriously committed to making a good playoff run. Would bolster any second unit.