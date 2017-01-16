Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN basketball analyst Jack Armstrong checks in with five thoughts on the NBA

1. NEW YORK KNICKS: Not impressed. That's an understatement. We can get into specifics about their players but that's secondary. The core of the issue is they don't habitually play hard and their defensive effort is poor. You can talk all you want about Carmelo Anthony, Phil Jackson, Derrick Rose etc., but nothing matters unless you have a team filled with competitive spirit.

2. BROOK LOPEZ (Nets): Through a trying season you can always count on him to exhibit highly skilled post and face up play. It’s nice to see him healthy and productive. He’s having a sound season at 20.1 points and five rebounds per game, and is shooting 47 per cent and 35 per cent from three-point range. Sound passer and fundamentally steady. He’s a quality big man. I enjoy watching him play.

3. MONTREZL HARRELL (Rockets): Harrell is doing a terrific job filling in at the five spot for the injured Clint Capela. I like him. He keeps it simple. Makes the basic plays on offence and rebounds. He doesn't force his game yet is very efficient around the basket. Plays super hard which is typical of someone who played at Louisville for Rick Pitino. He's worked out really well for them.

4. JEFF TEAGUE (Pacers): Quietly, Teague has settled into a nice niche. He’s currently sixth in the league in assists. Teague is an outstanding slasher who puts a ton of pressure on the defence with his penetration. Scores at the rim and is a crafty screen and roll player. The Pacers are finally above .500 mark at 20-19 and will be a tough team for folks to deal with in the East in the second half of the season as they continue to mesh.

5. ROAD RECORDS: As all the teams hit the mid-way point of the season this week, I always like to look and see which teams having winning road records. It’s always a good sign of true playoff contending status. Currently, we stand at 10 with the Cavs, Raptors, Celtics and Hawks in the East. The Warriors, Spurs, Rockets, Clippers, Grizzlies and Jazz fill out the West. In my opinion, those will be the teams you'll overwhelmingly see in the conference semi-finals and finals. In order to advance as the competition gets tougher, you've got to have the team toughness to steal road games. These 10 have that quality. A quality I value and respect greatly. It’s not easy to do. Bank on these teams.