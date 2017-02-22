Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. MAGIC JOHNSON (Lakers): The man has been a success at everything he's done professionally, but so has Phil Jackson. The fact that you're a big name and you've done other things well doesn't guarantee anything. The question is, will Magic roll up his sleeves like fellow Hall of Famer and Laker Jerry West did and put in not only the work, but the grinding dirty work of scouting in second-rate locations across the globe in search of the right talent? Anyone can win a press conference by hiring a "name." It's Day #2 and beyond that defines the decision. Will he be a grinder and really work at it? In everything else, he's been just that. But it's quite a challenge ahead. Surround yourself with good and talented folks.

2. BUDDY HIELD (Kings): I feel for the guy. There's now lots of pressure on him to play really well for a lousy team to justify the fleecing that took place in the DeMarcus Cousins trade fiasco. I like his game. He's a nice shooter who knows how to play. Impact guy? Not sure about that. He needs lots of good pieces around him for his game to truly shine. He is a very good piece, but give him some help.

3. ANTHONY DAVIS (Pelicans): How excited is this guy? This can and should be a dominant front court. He's a star with huge talents and now he's got a fellow star to play with him in Boogie. They've got a good point guard in Jrue Holiday. Now, if I'm the New Orleans brain trust, I'm doing everything possible to find as much perimeter shooting as possible to compliment the talents of these two stars. Roster composition is vital. The proper pieces equals success, but disjointed parts will be a mess. Figure it out because the clock is ticking.

4. TRADE DEADLINE: It's the moment of truth for many teams. Time to blink. Are you committed and all in? Do you realize that you're in a rebuild mode and unload players that will fetch you future assets? Are you lined up both short and long-term with regards to the cap and luxury tax? How much value to you place on draft picks - first and second round - particularly with a promising 2017 draft class upcoming? How do you want to operate with trades and free agency on July 1? Better to wait until July 1 or make moves now? Those are some of the multitude of questions that front offices are contemplating in the next 24 hours. The right moves and decisions define you and so do inaction and rash decisions on the other spectrum. Fascinating stuff.

5. AVERY BRADLEY (Celtics): If all goes well, he will be returning after the break and what an addition to an already very good Boston team. When he played this year, that was the best two-way play I've seen from him in his career. If he's able to find that stride again, the C's become that much more dangerous to deal with on the perimeter, along with adding another legitimate defender in a league that demands the ability to stop folks at the most impactful spots in today's NBA. I'm a big fan of his.