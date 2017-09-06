Each week, TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell takes a look at how the consensus top 10 prospects in the Toronto Blue Jays’ minor-league system have fared over the past seven days.

With Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, MLB Pipeline and FanGraphs all releasing mid-season rankings recently, we’ve shuffled up the list to reflect the changes for the second half of the season.

Note: 2017 draftees are not included.

--

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 18 (3/16/1999)

Mid-season top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (2); MLB Pipeline (6); FanGraphs (7); Baseball Prospectus (13)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .316/.409/.480 with 7 HR, 45 RBI, 6 SB in 269 AB at Low-A; .333/.450/.494 with 6 HR, 31 RBI, 2 SB in 168 AB at High-A

Across two levels, Guerrero Jr. slashed an impressive .323/.425/.485 in his first full minor-league season, one that’s not quite done yet as the Dunedin Blue Jays are in the Florida State League playoffs. Guerrero had a pair of hits in five trips to the plate in a series-opening loss to the Tampa Yankees in the best-of-three affair on Tuesday, just before he was named ESPN’s prospect of the year by Keith Law on Wednesday. As off-season prospect lists start to emerge this winter, expect to see the 18-year-old residing in a whole lot of top fives. Some may even have him as the No. 1 prospect in baseball.

--

2. SS Bo Bichette

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 19 (3/5/1998)

Mid-season top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (29); MLB Pipeline (30); Baseball America (44); FanGraphs (44)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .384/.448/.623 with 10 HR, 51 RBI, 12 SB in 284 AB at Low-A; .323/.379/.463 with 4 HR, 23 RBI, 10 SB in 164 AB at High-A

With an ankle injury that forced him to miss more than a week thrown into the mix, Bichette suffered through his worst month as a pro to finish out the Florida State League regular season. From Aug. 1 on, Bichette slashed just .250/.312/.429 in 93 plate appearances across 21 games, which helps put into perspective just how good his first four months were. Bichette rapped a base hit and scored a run in Dunedin’s Game 1 loss to Tampa.

--

3. OF Anthony Alford

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 23 (7/20/1994)

Mid-season top 100 prospect rankings: FanGraphs (33); Baseball America (38); MLB Pipeline (49)

Projected MLB ETA: Arrived May 19

Season stats: .125/.125/.250 in 8 MLB AB; .143/.182/.143 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SB in 21 AB at High-A; .310/.406/.429 with 5 HR, 24 RBI, 18 SB in 245 AB at Double-A; .333/.385/.417 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB in 12 AB at Triple-A

Instead of calling him back up to the majors to sit on the bench with five outfielders ahead of him, the Blue Jays front office decided to elevate Alford from New Hampshire to Triple-A Buffalo for the final series of the season when Teoscar Hernandez was summoned to the bigs. Despite missing more time to injury – it’s still a theme worth watching as Alford has yet to put together a full season – it was a tremendously productive season for the 23-year-old, and he was able to cut his strikeout rate from 29.3 per cent in Double-A a year ago to 15.6 per cent in 2017.

--

4. 2B/SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 23 (10/19/1993)

Mid-season top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (90)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .197/.217/.258 with 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 SB in 66 AB at High-A; .241/.286/.371 with 4 HR, 28 RBI, 2 SB in 170 AB at Double-A

Unfortunately for Gurriel and the Blue Jays, the 2017 season didn’t provide as much development time as either would’ve liked. That’s why he’ll head to the Arizona Fall League next month to pick up some more at-bats. After getting a late start due to a hamstring injury, Gurriel was able to suit up in 64 games across two levels, but slashed just .229/.268/.339 in 254 plate appearances, a far cry from what some of the scouting reports expected last winter when some thought he was close to major-league ready. The adjustment from Cuba is a tough one for a number of reasons, many of which aren’t on the baseball field. The 2018 season will be a big one for Gurriel.

--

5. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 22 (8/30/1995)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (1); Baseball America (3); MLB Pipeline (2); FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 10-11, 5.09 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 122 Ks, 53 BB in 132.2 innings

Considered the best pitching prospect in the Jays’ system coming into the season – 2017 first rounder Nate Pearson likely holds that title now – Reid-Foley suffered through an up-and-down campaign, like many of his Double-A rotation mates. He did, however, finish out the year on a bit of a high note, striking out nine Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) over five innings Monday. The disappointing Fisher Cats’ rotation, one that was littered with the organization’s top prospect arms, was the reason the team finished with the worst record in the Eastern League.

--

6. SS Richard Urena

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (2/26/1996)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (6); Baseball America (5); MLB Pipeline (4); FanGraphs (4)

Projected MLB ETA: Arrived Sept. 1

Season stats: .247/.286/.359 with 5 HR, 60 RBI, 0 SB in 510 AB; .200/.385/.300 with 0 HR, 0 RBI, 1 SB in 10 AB

The Blue Jays pushed the 21-year-old aggressively through the system all the way to Double-A this year, where he was one of the youngest players on the circuit. Even though he had a mediocre season with the bat, posting a .645 OPS, Urena was already on the 40-man roster and the organization decided another challenge was in order with a September call up. Defensively, Urena has legit shortstop tools, taking some of the pressure off him to produce right away offensively at the big-league level.

--

7. RHP Conner Greene

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 22 (4/4/1995)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (4); Baseball America (4); MLB Pipeline (6); FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 5-10, 5.29 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 92 Ks, 83 BB in 132.2 innings

Greene’s final outing of 2017 came Monday in relief of Reid-Foley, which is noteworthy because it was his first appearance out of the bullpen this season. Getting him a couple more innings was the plan, but it could be a preview of his future role, especially after walking 83 batters in 132.2 innings this season. Greene could factor into the Jays’ bullpen plans at some point next season if that’s where he ends up in 2018.

--

8. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo Bisons

Age: 22 (3/16/1995)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (8); Baseball America (6); MLB Pipeline (5); FanGraphs (8)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .222/.295/.333 with 6 HR, 56 RBI, 6 SB in 445 AB

The power that finally showed up in 2016 with 23 homers at Double-A disappeared again this season, as Tellez suffered through a season-long funk at Triple-A. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder did slash .311/.388/.388 in August to close out the season, but the power was still absent. That’s not a good thing for a first baseman who’s expected to slug in order to provide value. Tellez will be given every opportunity to reboot his prospect status with the Bisons again next year.

--

9. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 22 (8/1/1995)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (7); Baseball America (7); MLB Pipeline (7); FanGraphs (6)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 0-2, 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 5 Ks, 2 BB in 7 innings at rookie level GCL Blue Jays; 3-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 46 Ks, 17 BB in 58.2 innings at High-A

Zeuch is back on the mound after struggling with a back injury for a good portion of the summer, tossing four scoreless innings for Dunedin on Saturday. Zeuch will need his club to stave off elimination in order to pitch again, but he’s already slated to head to the Arizona Fall League next month for some additional innings.

--

10. C/1B Max Pentecost

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 24 (3/10/1993)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (9); MLB Pipeline (12); FanGraphs (15)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .276/.332/.434 with 9 HR, 54 RBI, 0 SB in 286 AB

A back injury has limited Pentecost this season, but after missing most of 2014 and 2015 to shoulder surgeries, the Blue Jays feel good about where Pentecost is at. The 6-foot-2, 191-pounder will join Gurriel and Zeuch in the AFL and continue to split time between first base and behind the plate. With the Jays needing to add Pentecost to the 40-man roster this off-season, the kid gloves may have to come off the oft-injured former first rounder, who’ll turn 25 during spring training next year.​