Each week, TSN baseball reporter Scott Mitchell takes a look at how the consensus top 10 prospects in the Blue Jays’ minor-league system have fared over the past seven days.

--

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Affiliate: Low-A Lansing Lugnuts

Age: 18 (3/16/1999)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (3); Baseball America (1); MLB (1); FanGraphs (1)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .317/.410/.462 with 5 HR, 43 RBI, 6 SB in 262 AB

After scuffling a bit to finish off June, Vladdy Jr. turned it back on this week, compiling a .350/.462/.550 slash line, which included his fifth home run of the season. Guerrero and his Lansing Lugnuts teammate Bo Bichette will be on the big stage Sunday as part of the annual Futures Game. Expect a promotion to High-A Dunedin to come shortly after competing in that showcase against much older competition.

--

2. OF Anthony Alford

Affiliate: MLB Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 22 (7/20/1994)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (2); Baseball America (2); MLB (3); FanGraphs (2)

Projected MLB ETA: Arrived May 19

Season stats: .325/.411/.455 with 3 HR, 11 RBI, 9 SB in 123 AB at Double-A; .125/.125/.250 in 8 MLB AB

After having surgery to remove his left hamate bone five weeks ago, Alford still needs some more time before starting a rehab assignment, but the organization is hoping he forces their hand in the second half and he makes it back into the left field picture by September.

--

3. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (8/30/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (1); Baseball America (3); MLB (2); FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 5-6, 4.42 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 67 Ks in 71.1 innings

Up and down is the best way to describe Reid-Foley’s first go-round at Double-A, but he was up this week, spinning six shutout innings on Independence Day to shut down the powerful Portland Sea Dogs and top Boston Red Sox prospect Rafael Devers. The home run ball has been the problem this year as he’s given up 10 in 15 starts.

--

4. SS Richard Urena

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (2/26/1996)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (6); Baseball America (5); MLB (4); FanGraphs (4)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .236/.280/.358 with 4 HR, 40 RBI, 0 SB in 313 AB

It’s been a struggle this season for the 21-year-old, one of the youngest players in Double-A this season. But over the past 10 games, Urena has hit two home runs and produced 11 hits in 39 at-bats, providing hope that he could finish off the 2017 season on a high note.

--

5. RHP Conner Greene

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 22 (4/4/1995)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (4); Baseball America (4); MLB (6); FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 4-6, 4.41 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 58 Ks in 83.2 innings

Greene’s 15th start of the season for the Fisher Cats was a bumpy one as he gave up eight earned runs in just four innings of work. While Greene can light up radar guns with his heater, command has been an issue this year with 51 walks. Some believe he’d be better off throwing gas out of the bullpen.

--

6. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo Bisons

Age: 22 (3/16/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (8); Baseball America (6); MLB (5); FanGraphs (8)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .212/.284/.350 with 6 HR, 31 RBI, 2 SB in 226 AB

It looked like the big first baseman was starting to heat up, but he’s just 3-for-27 over the past week, leaving him hovering around the Mendoza line once again. Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales both producing at the big-league level will afford Tellez a full season of development at the Triple-A level.

--

7. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 21 (8/1/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (7); Baseball America (7); MLB (7); FanGraphs (6)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 42 Ks in 53 innings

Zeuch landed on MiLB’s seven-day DL after his start on May 27 with what the Blue Jays described as a minor lower-back issue, and he hasn’t pitched since. The 6-foot-7 right-hander is yet another groundball artist within the system, inducing worm burners at a 61.1 per cent rate this season.

--

8. SS Bo Bichette

Affiliate: Low-A Lansing Lugnuts

Age: 19 (3/5/1998)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (10); Baseball America (8); MLB (9); FanGraphs (10)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .388/.448/.633 with 10 HR, 51 RBI, 12 SB in 278 AB

Bichette was flirting with .400 during the month of June, but this week he enjoyed a power surge, hitting three homers in 30 at-bats to push his season total to 10. Everything about Bichette’s year has been impressive and even the reports on his defence are positive. He’ll get a taste of advanced pitching in Sunday’s Future Game in Miami.

--

9. C/1B Max Pentecost

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 24 (3/10/1993)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (9); MLB (12); FanGraphs (15)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .291/.355/.495 with 9 HR, 40 RBI, 0 SB in 182 AB

Pentecost has been sitting on the seven-day DL with a lower back strain since June 10, costing the oft-injured first-round pick from 2014 more important development time. The Blue Jays don’t consider the injury to be serious, but he’s been on the shelf for nearly a month now.

--

10. SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 23 (10/19/1993)

Preseason prospect rankings: FanGraphs (7)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .178/.191/.267 with 1 HR, 6 RBI, 1 SB in 45 AB

Gurriel made it back into the Dunedin lineup late last month after missing over two months due to a hamstring strain, and is still trying to get his timing down. On Monday, the $22-million Cuban investment hit his first professional home run off Dayton Tortugas right-hander Jesus Reyes, a Cincinnati Reds prospect.