Each week, TSN baseball reporter Scott Mitchell takes a look at how the consensus top 10 prospects in the Blue Jays’ minor-league system have fared over the past seven days.

With Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus and MLB Pipeline all releasing mid-season rankings recently, we’ve shuffled up the list to reflect the changes for the second half of the season.

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 18 (3/16/1999)

Midseason top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (2); MLB Pipeline (6); Baseball Prospectus (13)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .316/.409/.480 with 7 HR, 45 RBI, 6 SB in 269 AB at Low-A; .298/.434/.393 with 1 HR, 11 RBI, 2 SB in 84 AB at High-A

The Charlotte Stone Crabs (Tampa Bay) were privy to the Vladdy Jr. experience this week as the 18-year-old banged out six hits in a four-game series, one of which was his first homer run in High-A and eighth overall on the season. With the Boston Red Sox promoting 20-year-old Rafael Devers recently, Guerrero Jr. is now the top third base prospect in the minor leagues, and there’s mounting evidence the (listed) 6-foot-1, 200-pounder may be able to stick at the hot corner for a little while at least.

2. SS Bo Bichette

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 19 (3/5/1998)

Midseason top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (29); MLB Pipeline (30); Baseball America (44)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .384/.448/.623 with 10 HR, 51 RBI, 12 SB in 284 AB at Low-A; .349/.402/.443 with 1 HR, 13 RBI, 7 SB in 106 AB at High-A

There haven’t been many rough patches for Bichette in his first full minor-league season, but the past week has been one of them. In 24 plate appearances across five games, Bichette produced a .130/.167/.174 slash line, going hitless in three of those games, a rare occurrence this season.

3. OF Anthony Alford

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 23 (7/20/1994)

Midseason top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (38); MLB Pipeline (49)

Projected MLB ETA: Arrived May 19

Season stats: .125/.125/.250 in 8 MLB AB; .143/.182/.143 with 0 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SB in 21 AB at High-A; .308/.400/.436 with 4 HR, 16 RBI, 9 SB in 172 AB at Double-A

It’s taken a while for Alford to get his timing back coming off the broken hamate bone he suffered in May, but he’s still produced a .265/.373/.388 slash line in 15 Double-A games since coming off the DL. The most encouraging aspect of Alford’s injury-shortened season is that he’s cut his strikeout rate from 29.2 per cent in High-A last year to just 16.4 per cent in 201 Double-A plate appearances this season.

4. 2B/SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 23 (10/19/1993)

Midseason top 100 prospect rankings: Baseball America (90)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .197/.217/.258 with 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 SB in 66 AB at High-A; .286/.321/.416 with 1 HR, 12 RBI, 1 SB in 77 AB at Double-A

Two games at shortstop, two at second base and one as the designated hitter. That’s how Gurriel Jr. split his week as the Blue Jays continue to emphasize versatility with the prized Cuban signing. It didn’t seem to bother the right-handed hitter in the box as he’s got five hits in his last three games heading into play Wednesday night. At some point, Gurriel may see time in the outfield, too.

5. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (8/30/1995)

Preseason team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (1); Baseball America (3); MLB Pipeline (2); FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 8-9, 4.44 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 95 Ks in 107.1 innings

The stuff has impressed at times this season, but the command and consistency haven’t. The other issue has been the gopher ball as Reid-Foley has allowed 15 homers on the year. On Sunday, the righty scattered seven hits over six innings to pick up his eighth win of the season against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants).

6. SS Richard Urena

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (2/26/1996)

Preseason team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (6); Baseball America (5); MLB Pipeline (4); FanGraphs (4)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .247/.290/.360 with 4 HR, 52 RBI, 0 SB in 425 AB

Gurriel’s arrival in Double-A has forced him to shift over to second base here and there, but it also seems to have jumpstarted his bat a little bit. In 24 plate appearances over the past week, Urena slashed .333/.333/.417, and the most important thing to consider is the fact he’s still one of the youngest players in Double-A this season.

7. RHP Conner Greene

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 22 (4/4/1995)

Preseason team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (4); Baseball America (4); MLB Pipeline (6); FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 4-8, 4.89 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 77 Ks in 110.1 innings

Greene produced another mixed bag start Tuesday, allowing three earned runs over five innings against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) while striking out four and walking four. Until the command comes around — 69 walks in 110.1 innings isn’t good — Greene’s name will continue to come up in the bullpen conversation in the Blue Jays’ front office.

8. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo Bisons

Age: 22 (3/16/1995)

Preseason team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (8); Baseball America (6); MLB Pipeline (5); FanGraphs (8)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .213/.280/.331 with 6 HR, 47 RBI, 3 SB in 357 AB

It’s been a difficult season for Tellez, but the past week has been glorious for the big lefty compared to the first four months. Currently riding a seven-game hitting streak, Tellez slashed an impressive .385/.429/.462 over the past week, banging out 10 hits, including a pair of doubles, in 28 plate appearances. A strong finish to the 2017 campaign would be good for Tellez’s psyche heading into the winter and then another kick at the can in Triple-A next spring.

9. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 21 (8/1/1995)

Pre-season team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (7); Baseball America (7); MLB Pipeline (7); FanGraphs (6)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 42 Ks in 53 innings at High-A; 0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 2 K in 4.0 innings at rookie ball

After missing two months to a back injury, the Blue Jays are taking things slow with Zeuch, sending him to their Gulf Coast League affiliate to work his way back up to speed. Zeuch could be a candidate to head out to winter ball in order to make up the lost innings.

10. C/1B Max Pentecost

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 24 (3/10/1993)

Preseason team prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (9); MLB Pipeline (12); FanGraphs (15)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .276/.332/.434 with 9 HR, 54 RBI, 0 SB in 286 AB

Still splitting time between first base and behind the plate, Pentecost’s bat has cooled off significantly in August. Over the past week, he’s mired in a 2-for-20 funk and hasn’t found a way to work a free pass, either. Most of Pentecost’s value is tied up in his bat, so he has to hit his way up the ladder and he’s already turning 25 next March.​