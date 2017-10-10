Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

For the past 18 months, the Golden Knights planned for Tuesday night to be the most unique party Las Vegas has ever seen.

It was supposed to celebrate the arrival of hockey and professional sports in Sin City, with Cirque du Soleil and a Golden Knight pulling a sword out of a stone at centre ice.

That party has been put on hold. The Golden Knights’ inaugural home game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday night will instead seek to unify a community reeling in the wake of an unspeakable tragedy.

As Golden Knights GM George McPhee said, it will be a chance “to grieve, heal and persevere.”

“It has been, obviously, for this country and for this city an incredibly emotional experience and a devastating experience for a lot of people,” McPhee told reporters. “We are going to try to have the ceremony that provides the respect and dignity to everyone involved that it deserves.”

On this night, hockey will take a back seat, even as the Golden Knights try to become the first NHL expansion team ever to win its first three games. So, too, will the big business of hockey.

The Golden Knights wiped their dasher boards free of advertisements for Tuesday’s opener, opting instead to broadcast the message of #VegasStrong.

“It’s not about us,” McPhee said. “It’s about remembering the victims and supporting the families and recognizing the first responders and their work.”

These Golden Knights have barely been together a month in their new adopted home, but they recognize the opportunity to provide solace and to restore some sense of normalcy to Las Vegas just a few blocks away from where the deadliest mass shooting in United States history occurred nine days earlier.

“We can give a little bit of positivity to the whole city,” Golden Knights forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare told reporters.

It will be an introduction to a city no NHL team has experienced.

“I think it’s going to be an unbelievable spectacle, a show of support for our people and our community,” defenceman Nate Schmidt said.

Players will still walk a gold carpet to enter T-Mobile Arena, fans will still march from a nearby casino and Quebec’s famed Cirque du Soleil will still perform during the first intermission. A bigger celebration is planned for Friday night's home game against Detroit.

But this night, which will begin with 14 first responders singing the first few words of the Star Spangled Banner before inviting all 17,500 to join as one voice, will leave few dry eyes in the building.

This is about so much more than a hockey team arriving in Las Vegas, as the marquee outside the arena reminds: “When Things Get Dark, Vegas Shines.”

“It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be real hard for a lot of people,” head coach Gerard Gallant said. “We’re a tough group. We’re going to work hard and do the best we can, because we know there will be a lot of people watching.”

