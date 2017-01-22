Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

He didn’t get the win, but Adam Hadwin leaves Palm Springs with a history-making round, a healthy cheque and, perhaps most importantly, a whole bunch of confidence.

The Abbotsford, B.C., product wasn’t able to transform his remarkable 59 from Saturday into his first PGA Tour win on Sunday, instead he settled for a career-best second behind Hudson Swafford.

But if there were any doubts in his head that his game is ready for a victory, they were erased with his fine play at the Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif. Still, he realized this was an opportunity lost

"I can't help but be slightly disappointed," Hadwin told reporters after his round. "I really wanted to come out here and kind of prove that yesterday was just kind of a continuation of some good play and kind of get it done today, but I got beat.

“I felt like I did all the right things. Just a couple shots here and there and who knows what could have happened. But an incredible week, my best finish ever."

Unlike a year earlier when he also found himself playing in the final group on Sunday, Hadwin looked composed, never flinched and several times down the stretch responded to moves made by players around him.

While he wasn’t as sharp off the tee as a day earlier, he never seemed to force anything or try shots that were high risk. Those are the signs of maturity, that’s the strategy that will lead to a breakthrough at some point.

After an even-par front nine, Hadwin moved into the lead by making birdie on the 11th hole. Two holes later, he lost that lead after his tee shot missed the green on the par-3 hole and he was unable to get up and down.

As he moved to the final holes, he was chasing Swafford but unable to make up ground despite birdies on 16 and 17. On the 18th, his approach shot missed the green while Swafford found the middle of the putting surface. While there were no final-hole dramatics, Hadwin did lob a wedge from a nasty lie onto the green and roll in a 15-foot par putt at the last to secure solo second. That putt was worth $193,000 - the difference between finishing alone in second or in a three-way tie with Brian Harmon and Bud Cauley, who were a shot back.

"I would have loved to have put a little bit more pressure on Hud coming up the 18th," Hadwin said, "but just to be able to get up-and-down from the lie that I had from over there was pretty impressive.”

Hadwin, who is set to get married in March, earned $626,400 for his efforts. He also moved to 10th in the FedEx Cup standings.

He was also looking to become the 14th Canadian to win on the PGA Tour and make it the first year since 2007 that two players from Canada have won on tour in the same season. Mackenzie Hughes captured the RSM Classic in November. And there was a large contingent of Canadian snowbird fans walking with Hadwin, cheering him on.

“It was a lot of fun, I enjoyed it, I enjoyed the moment,” reflected Hadwin. “I really enjoy playing in Palm Springs with all the Canadians. Like a second home down here. A lot of support out there and I think they kind of pulled me through and I was able to pull out a solo second.”

In golf, confidence is a huge asset. Knowing he has the ability to hit the shots he wants, when he needs to, under the gun, is something that only comes with being in that situation, in that moment. It’s perhaps the richest reward for Hadwin this week. Who knows what might happen the next time he gets in that situation.