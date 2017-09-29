Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Adam Hadwin finally gets his chance to play in the Presidents Cup on Friday and he’ll be thrown right into the heat of the competition.

After sitting out the first round, the Abbotsford, B.C., product will partner with Hideki Matsuyama to take on Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed.

Watch Day 2 of The Presidents Cup live on TSN1/4/5 at 11:30am et/8:30am pt.

That American duo, which has become a dominant force in team competition, won its foursomes match on Thursday with an easy 5 & 4 romp over Emiliano Grillo and Si Woo Kim. At last year’s Ryder Cup, it earned two and a half points for the U.S. side.

Hadwin’s job isn’t made any easier by the play of Matsuyama, who was paired with Charl Schwartzel in the opening round. They were hammered 6 & 4 by Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

The Japanese golfer and highest ranked player on the International team has admitted to being fatigued and it’s showing in his play.

“I think Adam will be great,” said captain Nick Price after announcing his Friday pairings. “We really feel that there's going to be a good mix there.”

Some observers were surprised Hadwin sat out the first day of competition. As one of the International side’s best putters, he may have been able to contribute more to the team than others who were sent out, especially Kim, who looked lost on the greens.

One of the issues, however, may have been the ball the Canadian plays. In alternate shot, getting two players who use the same ball or who are comfortable with one particular ball can be a significant factor in deciding the teams. Hadwin’s particular brand is only played by one other golfer on the team, Marc Leishman.

Price admitted ball matching was a factor on Thursday, especially with the windy conditions which can exacerbate matters.

Hadwin was out in force on Thursday, watching his teammates and getting set for his Friday start.

“I felt like I was ready to contribute to the team and I’m definitely disappointed but two guys had to do it,” said Hadwin. “But I know I’m going to get my chance to prove myself in this Presidents Cup.”