Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Even though it’s been a few days since he was confirmed as a member of the International Team for the Presidents Cup, Adam Hadwin was still more than a little excited about his achievement.

From his home in Abbotsford, B.C., he was continuing to revel in the fact he’ll be one of a dozen players from around the world that will take on the American side at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., on Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

“Honestly, I think this is going to be pretty incredible,” he said as he prepared to host his charity tournament on Friday at Morgan Creek Golf Club. “I’ve been speaking about this since after Bay Hill when it really became a possibility. At the beginning of the year it really wasn’t in the realm of expectations but it’s amazing what a few good weeks will have.”

Hadwin was the 10th and final automatic qualification for the squad that will be captained by Nick Price (two more players will be named on Wednesday afternoon). It came down to the wire for him to clinch that spot. As he played in the Dell Technologies Championship, he was still being chased by a handful of other golfers.

The Canadian was well aware of what he needed to do adding that while he was in a good place, there were no sure things.

“There’s always some doubt,” he admitted. “When you have people telling you exactly what has to happen for you to drop out of the rankings there’s always a chance you won’t make it.”

While Hadwin hasn’t had the best of summers on the PGA Tour, he has compiled a decent body of work and it was a good bet that if he’d slipped out of the 10th spot, he would have been a captain’s pick.

It’s been a breakout year for the 29-year-old who fired a round of 59, won his first tournament at the Valspar Championship and teed it up in all four major championships for the first time.

He’s also almost a lock to advance to the Tour Championship in three weeks, which means exemptions into next year’s Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship.

Those can wait, however. For the moment, it’s all about the Presidents Cup and Hadwin was a little uncertain what was next. As of Tuesday evening he hadn’t yet made contact with Price, although he wasn’t worried.

He has done some preparation on his own, reaching out to the last Canadian to play on the team, Graham DeLaet.

“I spoke to Graham about the week and what to expect and maybe some words of wisdom that he might have,” Hadwin stated. “It sounds like it’s just going to be an unbelievable week and probably something that I’ll never forget the rest of my life.”

One of the biggest adjustments, of course, is team play. The Presidents Cup is made up of fourball, foursomes and singles matches. Hadwin doesn’t have a lot of recent experience with those formats, but did play the World Cup with David Hearn last year where they paired up to finish a respectable tie for 11th.

Hadwin knows full well the different pressure that comes when playing for a partner or a team.

“When you’re playing for somebody else, when you’re playing for 11 other guys, and representing an international squad, it’s one thing to screw up and it’s on you and it only costs you,” he said. “But put yourself in a position to maybe win a title, win a Presidents Cup for the International Team, and the weight that brings with it is completely different.”

There is, of course, another aspect to the pressure and that’s the fact the International Team has lost the last six times this event has been held. This year, the Americans will go in as heavy favourites with three of the top four ranked players in the world heading up their side. Not only that, but there are 21 American golfers ranked ahead of Hadwin, who is now 45th in the world. It’s an embarrassment of riches.

“Obviously the Americans are an extremely difficult team,” admitted Hadwin. “I think on the surface, straight from a world-ranking perspective, they would have the better team on paper. They spend more time together, they play in an event like this every year with the Ryder Cup and we’re sort of representing a number of different nations. So it’s not necessarily as easy a task for us to come together. We might have language issues but it’s match play, anything can happen. We have an extremely strong team with a bunch of guys who are playing some really good golf.”

Despite being the underdogs, the Canadian is going in with the attitude that there’s no reason why this can’t be the time to start turning things around for the Internationals. And if they do somehow manage to win, that might be sweet for a lot of reasons.

“I think we’re ready to come out and take one on American soil,” Hadwin said. “It’s not going to be easy, the fans won’t be too friendly on us. There’d be no better place to win a Presidents Cup than in New York.”