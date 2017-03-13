Steve Phillips TSN Baseball Insider Archive

BOSTON RED SOX

TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips offers his scouting report on the American League East after spending time at each team’s camp this spring

Last season: 93-69, first place

Key Additions:

LHP Chris Sale (acquired in a trade with White Sox on Dec. 6 for 2B Yoan Moncada, RHP Michael Kopech, OF Luis Basabe and RHP Victor Diaz)

RHP Tyler Thornburg (acquired in trade with Brewers for 3B Travis Shaw, RHP Josh Pennington and SS Mauricio Dubon)

1B Mitch Moreland (signed to one-year, $5.5-million deal)

Key Losses:

DH David Ortiz (retired)

RHP Clay Buchholz (traded to Phillies for 2B Josh Tobias)





Strengths:

Offence

The Red Sox outscored the world last season; the next closest team scored more than 100 fewer runs. Even with the loss of David Ortiz they still have a powerful offence. The Killer B’s – (Mookie) Betts, (Jackie) Bradley Jr, (Xander) Bogaerts and (Andrew) Benintendi – are all guys who can hit for average and power. The scariest thing about them is they are all young, ranging in age from 22 to 26. They are as impressive a collection of young players on the same team that I have seen in a long time. They are smart, articulate and thoughtful. They can all be the face and voice of the organization.

Dustin Pedroia and Hanley Ramirez are high quality professional hitters as well. There is no concern within the organization that Ramirez will be able to handle the DH role. They are also looking for a bounce-back season from Pablo Sandoval, who is in much better shape. In fact, he is half the man he used to be. They will miss Ortiz but they will still be among the highest-scoring teams.

Starting Pitching

Rick Porcello won the AL Cy Young Award last year yet he is the number-three starter on this club when everyone is healthy. Chris Sale is a power lefty ace, as is David Price. Knuckleballer Steven Wright was an All-Star last year, as was lefty Drew Pomeranz, acquired from the Padres at the trade deadline last July. Throw in young lefty Eduardo Rodriguez and the Red Sox have a deep and talented rotation. People within organization believe Rodriguez still has the stuff to become an ace. If they stay healthy, they can be one of the best rotations in baseball.

Closer

The Sox rebuilt their bullpen in front of closer Craig Kimbrel. They went from command and control finesse pitchers to power arms. They have a slew of flame throwers in Joe Kelly, Matt Barnes and newly acquired Tyler Thornburg, one of the best set-up men in the NL last year. Kimbrel is the guts and glue of this pen. With his knee finally completely healthy he is primed to re-establish himself as an elite closer.

Defence

The Red Sox infield defence is excellent on the right side with Pedroia and the newly signed Mitch Moreland. The outfield defence is phenomenal as Betts, Bradley and Benintendi all have centre field defensive skills. They all cover a lot of ground and take all kinds of hits away. Boston’s trio of catchers cut down 36 per cent of base stealers, allowing only 59 stolen bases while cutting down 33.

Weaknesses:

Starting Pitching Health

David Price is recovering from an elbow injury suffered during camp. Although the Sox seem to be downplaying the severity of the issue, my ears interpret the manager-speak and GM-speak as a partial ligament tear. Health is also a big issue for the back end of the rotation: Rodriguez had an injury to his knee last spring that continues to nag him, Wright is dealing with bursitis from an injury suffered when he pinch-ran late in the year last season and Pomeranz had a plasma injection in his elbow after last season and is still healing. Predictability is critical with starting pitching and the Red Sox don’t have it.



Outlook:

The Red Sox are a talented and balanced team. The have a championship-calibre offence, defence and starting rotation. The health of their starting rotation is questionable heading into the season. Limping before the marathon even begins doesn’t bode well for the finish line. That being said, the Sox have significant margin for error with their quality offence, bullpen and depth in their farm system (for future upgrades). The Red Sox will finish second in the division but still earn a wild-card berth.

Prediction: 91-71, second place, first AL wild-card winner

