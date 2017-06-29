Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

It’s been a pretty heady week for Brooke Henderson at the KPMG PGA Women’s Championship.

First off, she participated in a crowd-pleasing skills event alongside Lydia Ko and Stacy Lewis, taking on Phil Mickelson. The players took turns trying to smash panes of glass carrying the image of the four golfers.

Then she teed it up in the pro-am with baseball great Greg Maddux and multi-sport star Bo Jackson, the latter who gushed praise for the 19-year-old golfer from Smiths Falls, Ont.

But on Thursday, it gets serious as she’ll start the defence of the major title she won last year. There’s also good reason for her to feel good about doing just that, too. The 19-year-old is coming off her win in her last start at the Meijer LPGA Classic, a victory that provided equal doses of confidence and relief.

“I feel like my game is in a great place right now,” Henderson said on Thursday at Olympia Fields, near Chicago. “I've been saying that all year, but then when I won Meijer, I think I kind of proved to some of the naysayers and proved to myself that I am in a great position, and it always comes down to a few breaks and making a few putts to get the momentum in your way. Hopefully this week I can start out fast on Thursday and get off to a good start and then keep the momentum throughout the weekend.”

The victory at the Meijer certainly turned things around for Henderson. It’s not as if her game had fallen off the side of a hill, just that she hadn’t been able to keep up the torrid pace of a year earlier. The top 10s weren’t coming, neither were the wins.

However, except for her putting, her performance stats were pretty much the same as the previous season. For most golfers, the first part of her 2017 campaign would have been measured as pretty solid. But this was Henderson, the phenom, the can’t-miss-kid and trying to live up to her past accomplishments wasn’t easy, especially when being reminded of it each week.

Some seem to forget that she’s in just her second full season on the LPGA Tour, that’s she’s just 19 and that despite having played in 13 major championships so far, she is still learning about life as a professional.

“I got a lot of questions from the media and just wondering what was wrong with me or my game when I wasn't getting top 10s like I did last year,” she stated, “and there was a lot of comparison to my season in I guess 2016. But you know, I have a lot of supporters, as well, and there's always going to be people that don't support you 100 per cent, but that's golf, that's sports and that's life, and to get that win was really exciting and gives me that extra boost of momentum and confidence moving forward.”

This week, Henderson will try to keep the momentum going and play to her strengths. That would include her mental toughness, which should come in handy at a major where it’s easy to have the psychological wheels fly off at any time, and her driver, which she plans to pull out at every opportunity.

“I like to hit the ball long and I like to hit my driver as much as I can, which I think here at Olympia Fields that sets up well for my game,” said Henderson, currently 12th in the Rolex Rankings. “If I can hit it straight and I can get it down the fairway, I think I'll take an advantage over the rest of the field.”

To contend, however, Henderson will also need the other end of her game to hold up. Her putting has been the weak part of her game so far this year. Her last start was the first time in her last six events that she’s averaged under 30 putts a round. She’s also rotated a number of different putters through her bag this year, looking for one that will work for her. Getting a few putts to drop early on Thursday will be a key to setting the tone for the tournament.

Henderson will start the defense of her PGA title at 8:40 AM alongside Ariya Jutanugarn and Alison Lee.