Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Live by the putter, die by the putter.

That’s a familiar adage for golfers and was in many ways the story of Brooke Henderson’s third round at the KPMG PGA Championship. The Smiths Falls, Ont., product used some fine shot-making and solid putting through the first 16 holes to climb up the leaderboard and to within a shot of the lead.

But missed putts on the final two holes left her angry at her finish. The result is that Henderson will start Sunday’s final round three shots back of the lead.

“It is disappointing,” said the defending champion of the final two holes. “I would have really liked to have 17 and 18 back. They were very similar putts, and I just hit it through the break both times. So you know, hopefully tomorrow, I can just make those kind of putts and put myself closer to the top.”

After an even-par front nine, Henderson began to roll with birdies on 13, 14, and 16. Then on the tough 17th at Olympia Fields, she missed an eight-footer for par, logging her second straight bogey on the par-3 hole, which has given the field fits all week.

On the final hole, Henderson’s approach to the green came up just short and left her in deep grass on the bank of a bunker setting up a difficult chip from an awkward lie. The 19-year-old played it well, leaving herself with about seven feet for a closing birdie. However she pulled the putt left, ending up with a disappointing par and round of two-under 69.

Now Henderson will hope to use the faltering finish as motivation for the final round.

“I think it will give me some extra motivation maybe to start a little bit faster and get a birdie in the first couple holes tomorrow and try and get it back as soon as I can,” Henderson admitted. “But with this golf course, you need to play aggressive, but you've got to play really smart, and so if the opportunity is given to me, then hopefully I can make up for it.”

Rallying on Sunday at this tournament is nothing new for Henderson. A year ago, she shot a Sunday 65 to get into a tie with Lydia Ko and eventually defeat her in a playoff. She’ll need something similar this time around. Three golfers are ahead of her – Danielle Kang and Chella Choi at 10 under, and Jiyai Shin at -8. Henderson will play alongside Shin, who had the best round of the day on Saturday with a 64, in the penultimate group and she predicted the closing stretch will likely decide who wins.

“So as long as I can play solid and get myself into a good position coming down those final holes; and especially here with 17 playing so tough, 16 playing tough, and then 18, you almost have to make birdie or you fall behind the pack.”

Henderson is hoping to become just the sixth player to defend her title at this tournament. The most recent to do it is Inbee Park, who three-peated from 2013-2105.