Gary Lawless TSN Senior Correspondent

Doug Armstrong’s experiment was worthy and noble. It could have worked but didn’t, resulting in two of Canada’s top hockey men facing each other after another loss, with one telling the other he was fired.



It’s not the way it was drawn up, but perhaps it’s the inevitable outcome knowing the key personality involved.

Ken Hitchcock isn’t a walk in the park at the best of times. Ask former Stars players who won a Stanley Cup with him in Dallas. You’ll get a variety of responses; some of them will include very bad words.

Maybe, as Fred Shero once said, “Win today, and we walk together forever,” is a true statement. But in the case of the 1999 Dallas Stars, the wounds Hitchcock inflicted getting his team to hockey’s ultimate summit left scars.

Hitchcock is a tough coach with clear demands and clear consequences for those who don’t meet them. Having Hitchcock try to exert his will over a bench with his successor standing beside him was only going to work if the Blues found themselves running hot and in position to contend for a championship. When that didn't transpire the Blues tuned out. They hit mute on Hitch.

When the goaltending went south in St. Louis this season, so did any chance of Hitchcock getting the acceptance and commitment he needed from his players.

Hitchcock, in explaining his views on buy-in to this reporter, understood that his style was taxing and couldn’t work unless the group he was coaching was committed to accepting it and using him to achieve success.



At some point, Hitchcock said, the group has to take over and be in charge. If that doesn’t happen, failure is inevitable.



Those chickens came home to roost this morning.



Give Armstrong credit. He tried to do the right thing and give Hitchcock another year even when it was obvious the Blues were changing their roster and approach, going down a road the surefire Hall of Fame coach wasn’t going to travel to the end.

Armstrong is a fairly stoic character and the tears he shed this morning at a press briefing told the tale of how difficult Hitchcock's dismissal was for him. He's a smart hockey man and maybe, in this case, loyal to a fault.



Hitchcock’s record in St. Louis was enviable. He took the Blues to the playoffs in each of his five complete seasons and all the way to the conference final last spring.

Letting him go after last season’s run, on the surface, would have been incongruent. But retaining Hitchcock – while at the same time going with a younger roster and telling the world Mike Yeo would be in charge beginning in 2017-18 – turned out to be a swing and a miss.

After losing for the fifth time in six tries, Armstrong elected to make the change he maybe should have made last summer.

One can point to the Blues having the worst save percentage in the NHL in all situations and wonder how Armstrong can pin this on Hitchcock. He can’t. But the GM can also see where his team is heading and how it’s responding to its coach. Selling Hitch likely just became too much of an ordeal in the Blues’ current environment.

Hitchcock is one of the game’s best tactical thinkers. He has a lot left to offer an organization.

At 65, and after 20 seasons in the NHL, is he still a head coach? An organization will have to determine if he fits with their roster and timeline. I think he might be the perfect associate coach, the same role he held with Mike Babcock’s Team Canada staffs in Vancouver and Sochi.

Let someone else deliver the daily message while still having access to all of Hitchcock’s knowledge, which has resulted in over 700 NHL wins, a Stanley Cup and a mantle full of international honours.



Would I hitch my hockey wagon to Hitch? You bet. I just might have him sit on the right side of the cockpit instead of the left.