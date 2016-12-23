Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

GLENDALE, Arizona – On any given day, media attention trained on the visitor’s dressing room at Gila River Arena is fairly minimal. But on Friday, half a dozen television cameras and a swath of reporters were camped out to talk to one player – Auston Matthews.

The 19-year-old who grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona will lace up his skates Friday night to take on the team he cheered for throughout his formative years, the one that made him fall in love with hockey in the first place.

“It’s definitely been circled on the calendar for a while now,” Matthews said of the game. “This is where I grew up, this is where I lived. It’s going to be a great night for my whole family to see. We’ve been to a lot of these games before. Usually we’re sitting in the stands, but to be out there skating, I’m sure it’s going to be very emotional for my family.”

As Matthews has navigated his rookie season in the NHL, he’s amassed a multitude of firsts. But as the initial player hailing from a warm-weather state selected at the top of the draft, to be a cornerstone for a Canadian club no less, it makes it all the more impactful for him to return to Arizona now, where the effects of his trail-blazing can be seen and felt. At Phoenix's Arcadia Ice Arena, where he played as a boy, all practices were cancelled Friday in anticipation of the Coyotes' game that night. As many as 500 youth hockey players are expected to be in attendance, and they’ll take a photo with Matthews after the game.

By pursuing his own dreams, Matthews has had a distinct influence on those coming up after him.

“I’d love to be that person,” he said of inspiring Arizona’s youth. “I had people I looked up to growing up in the Valley, whether it was guys who were older than me that I still skate with and train with today or guys who are playing for the Coyotes like Shane Doan or Daniel Briere or Keith Tkachuk. It’s definitely pretty humbling to be a role model for kids growing up here in the Valley, pretty special.”

Head coach Mike Babcock thinks the same of Matthews. He’s praised him recently for being the team’s best player on some nights and lauded his strides on the defensive side of his game.

“Here’s a kid who’s a big part of our team who has a chance to be a big part of our franchise and he’s a special kid,” Babcock said. “He’s determined to be great, he grinds hard to be better and when you do those things, your teammates have a great appreciation for you. The guys like him and he plays hard for us and we want him to walk out of here proud.”

Matthews’ parents have been at several of his games so far this season, in Toronto and in Ottawa, but Friday will be the first time his grandparents will be among the countless family and friends who get to see him live in the NHL. And while Matthews has already achieved a great deal for his young age, he said going out on Coyotes’ ice as a pro will be an "I made it" moment to remember.

“Coming back here, it’s just so unique, the hockey community is so tight here, it’s definitely going to be very special playing here tonight,” he said. “I like to think you rise to the occasion every night, but especially these games, you want to make a statement, you want to come out and play well. It’s a big two points for us, but personally you want to have a good night, have a good game, help your team win.”

Babcock said he was “pretty sure” it would be Matthews’ line - with Connor Brown and Zach Hyman - who would take the opening faceoff, giving Matthews a chance to revel in all the little moments this once-in-a-career night will bring.

"I want him to soak it up and enjoy the whole thing. Why wouldn’t you?” Babcock said. “Getting to play in the National Hockey League is beyond special. Getting to play for an Original Six is beyond that. Getting to play in a city like Toronto is another level. When you go through all these things and then come back to a place where you were raised and you’re proud to be from, it’s another special thing.”