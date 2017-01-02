TSN's Mark Masters is with Team Canada and has the latest as the squad plays in the world junior championship. The team held an off-ice workout at the Bell Centre in Montreal ahead of tonight's quarterfinal game.

--

- Connor Ingram gets the start for Canada in tonight's quarterfinal against the Czech Republic. The Kamloops goalie posted a 21-save shutout in a pre-tournament game against the Czechs on Dec. 21 in Ottawa and also blanked them during a 30-minute appearance in a selection camp scrimmage on Dec. 14 in Boisbriand, Que. The decision to go with Ingram over Carter Hart was mostly based on how the 19-year-old responded in the New Year's Eve loss to the United States. "He kept us in the game with big saves," head coach Dominique Ducharme explained. "We're confident he's going to be good for us tonight. Overall, we think he's on the right track."

- Canada's five returning players haven't forgotten what happened in the quarterfinals last year. "It was tough," said Mathew Barzal. "You got to stay composed, no matter what happens throughout the game. It was a rollercoaster of a game last year against Finland. That may happen tonight, who knows, so just got to stay composed, push the pace, play our game and make sure it's 60 minutes.” Canada squandered leads of 2-0 and 3-2 en route to a 6-5 loss to the Finns last year. The tournament hosts scored the game-winning goal on the power play with six minutes remaining. "We're ready this year," said Julien Gauthier. "We have a better team and we're more prepared." A lack of discipline cost Canada dearly last year and some troubling signs emerged in the last couple of games as the team was shorthanded eight times against Latvia and seven times against the United States. Ducharme had a brief chat about discipline issues with Pierre-Luc Dubois, who took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the third period on Saturday for shooting the puck into the USA net after the whistle on an offside call. Dubois was not made available for interviews on Monday.

- Is Blake Speers familiar with one-and-done situations? "Oh, I don't even know really," the Devils prospect said before pausing a moment to think. "Haven't been in too many to be honest. It's a little bit of a first-time experience for me. Obviously, when I was younger, playing minor hockey tournaments, those were all one and done so it's not the first time, but it's probably the biggest one-and-done game of my life." Speers is getting a big opportunity tonight as he's been promoted to the top line with Dylan Strome and Tyson Jost. "It's just really important for me to use my speed," said Speers, who played with Strome and Dubois in the first pre-tournament game against Finland. "If I can go and separate guys from the puck and get pucks back to Dylan, he's a guy that's going to do a lot with the puck and find me if I get open." Strome has eight points in the tournament, but only two have come at even strength, including a helper on the 10th goal in the 10-2 rout of Latvia.

- Speers turns 20 today. "I got my birthday beatings this morning so I’m already a little sore," he said with a laugh. "The guys have been good. They're trying to tell me I'm too old for the tournament now." What would be the perfect birthday gift? "A ticket to the semis," the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native said with a smile. If Speers comes up big this week, it won't be the first time his birthday has coincided with an important moment in his hockey life. "My team won the Bell Capital Cup in Ottawa a couple days around my birthday when I was nine or 10 and that was pretty special. That was a big tournament for me and hopefully I can get a late birthday present at this tournament."

- While three of Canada's four forward lines will have a new look on Monday, the one that remains the same will be Barzal between Taylor Raddysh and Mathieu Joseph. Ducharme was asked if he considered giving Raddysh a look with his Erie Otters linemate Strome. "No, we like the Barzal line," the coach explained. "We made little adjustments. We didn't want to change everything." He said that Michael McLeod, Speers and Mitchell Stephens, who have all played on the right side with Strome, play a similar style so it's a not a big change rotating them in. Much like Strome, Barzal has produced on the power play so far, but only has one point at even strength.

- Stephens will return to the lineup after missing the last two games due to injury. Will he need to ease back in? "No, I think I'm ready to go," the Lightning prospect said. "We've done a lot of therapy, treatment to get me back to 100 per cent so it's a matter of going out and proving that." Stephens left the game against Slovakia shortly after taking a big hit, but the injury was described as a "twisted ankle" by Ducharme. On Monday, Stephens was addressing the media for the first time since the injury and was asked how it happened. "Ah, next question," he said. "Sorry."

--

* Projected Team Canada lineup for tonight's game:

Jost-Strome-Speers

Joseph-Barzal-Raddysh

Dubois-Roy-Gauthier

Dube-Cirelli-Stephens

McLeod

Chabot-Clague

Bean-Juulsen

Lauzon-Fabbro

Ingram starts

Hart