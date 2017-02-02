Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

After 15 months on the sidelines and two back surgeries, it’s going to take more than three rounds for Tiger Woods to get back up to speed.

That was what the 14-time major champion was preaching after his opening 77 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday. The five-over score ­- comprised of five bogeys, no birdies and a bunch of sloppy shots - came on the heels of rounds of 76 and 72 at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, where Woods missed the cut. Barring a low one on Friday, he’ll likely have another weekend off.

“I'm fighting my ass off to try and shoot a score,” said Woods. “I'm trying to get back to even par, and once I get back to even par, try and get 1- or 2-under.”

It’s far too early to make any judgements on Woods’ return but in the eyes of the public, every round he fails to go low and every tournament he doesn’t contend in just tightens the screws of perception. No player’s game is scrutinized more and no golfer’s swing is dissected deeper. It’s completely unfair but it happens just the same.

Right now, Woods game is not faltering on just one thing. Yes, his driver is wayward as it has been in the past, but now it’s a two-way miss, not something we usually see from him. On Thursday, he lobbed a 100-yard wedge shot into a water hazard, a mistake he normally wouldn’t make.

His putter, the trusty Scotty Cameron he used to win all but one of his majors, was beyond miserable, his putts coming up short and off line time and again. Right now, it’s not about a tune up; he is still up on the hoist.

After the round, Woods was talking all about staying patience but while out on the course, it was easy to see his body language indicated a growing frustration. That’s understandable; he has high expectations for his play even if he is a realist.

What his performance so far has really told us is that this comeback might take a while. Certainly longer than the three rounds he has completed and likely more than the number of tournaments he’ll play prior to Augusta.

Right now, there’s no point in making any judgment on his future, both short- and long-term. It might not be until mid-summer or even later before we see what Woods is capable of.

No one is suggesting he’ll dominate the game as he once did, but to write him off as over and done at this point would be foolish.