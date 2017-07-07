Shapiro: Hard to see scenario in which trading Donaldson makes Jays better

It’s pretty clear the current Toronto Blue Jays roster isn’t a World Series contender.

Not this year, and definitely not in the future.

But while everyone hears the term “rebuild” and envisions an extended period in the American League East basement, it doesn’t necessarily have to work that way.

Does this roster – one that’s played its way to a 40-45 record with three games remaining before the All-Star break — need to be overhauled?

Of course.

Just as Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said last off-season before pushing hard to sign outfielder Dexter Fowler, more athleticism is needed and less reliance on the home run would be preferable.

Falling to dead last in the AL in offence has punctuated that stance.

Last year’s market – whether it was free agency or trade talks – didn’t allow for that to happen, and the Jays came into the 2017 season hoping this group could find a way to make a third-straight playoff appearance.

Without a minor miracle, that isn’t going to happen, either. Now it’s time to start considering franchise-altering changes.

But it doesn’t have to happen at all once, and there are many different paths the Mark Shapiro/Atkins-led front office could go – not only between now and the trade deadline, but into the winter when they could really start to make significant long-term changes.

FULL REBUILD

With 39,373 fans on average streaming through the Rogers Centre gates for the first 43 home dates of the season to consider, this path seems the least likely.

It involves making a concerted effort to jettison the team’s biggest trade chips, players who have become fan favourites, including Josh Donaldson, one of the marquee names of a 2018 free-agent class that currently includes Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

Shapiro, the Blue Jays president and CEO who has the business side of the franchise to worry about, wasn’t keen on trading a former MVP.

“Josh Donaldson is one of the best players in all of Major League Baseball,” Shapiro told The Scott MacArthur Show on TSN 1050. “I’m not saying it’s impossible but it’s hard for me to foresee any scenario where you trade one of the best players in baseball and get better.”

In addition to moving Donaldson, this plan could also involve eating a healthy chunk of the salary owing to Russell Martin and Troy Tulowitzki in order to bring back the best possible prospect return for two aging yet still useful bats at premium positions.

That may be an impossible task, however.

The scariest part of a full rebuild would be making 26-year-old Marcus Stroman and 22-year-old Roberto Osuna available, which would likely draw a large number of suitors looking for young, controllable pitching.

Osuna would be one of the most highly sought after relief options. You only need to look at the hauls the New York Yankees got in exchange for Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman at least year’s trade deadline to understand the astronomical price Atkins could attach to a player who’s not only productive but has three more seasons before free agency.

In this scenario, first baseman Justin Smoak’s career year and reasonable contract would make him appealing, while J.A. Happ (signed for 2018 at $13 million) and centre fielder Kevin Pillar would be of interest.

In other words, the Jays would be looking to do what the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros did: Completely tear apart the roster in return for young MLB roster players and prospects that would align with a new competitive window the Jays envisioning opening when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette arrive anywhere from 24 to 36 months from now.

REBUILD ON THE FLY

When you want to keep fans streaming through the gates and cash lining the coffers, this is the method most franchises employ, no matter the sport.

Buyers or sellers? Shapiro doesn’t believe in being one or the other, which seems to point to this method of rebuilding.

“It’s entirely possible that we at this trade deadline could be buyers and sellers, meaning we could make trades where we trade away players, but we could also make trades where we acquire major-league talent,” Shapiro said. “I look at it as we’re trying to get better.”

Pending free agents Marco Estrada, Francisco Liriano, Joe Smith, Darwin Barney and Jose Bautista (his mutual option for 2018 will surely be declined by the Jays) are available in all three scenarios, as are Tulowitzki and Martin, but you’d rather pay the latter two to play baseball in Toronto rather than somewhere else, which is what you’d have to do to move them.

Donaldson is the name once again that could swiftly move this rebuild along. The price, however, would have to include at least one if not two young Major League-ready pieces, in addition to a prospect package.

While contending teams would be intrigued by the idea of having Donaldson around for two playoff runs before he becomes a free agent, the price would be just as high this December at the winter meetings, where blockbusters tend to go down.

For the right price, others such as Smoak and Pillar could be on the move, but unlike the full rebuild method, they could be seen as important current pieces as they try to toe the line between staying the wild card hunt in 2018 while also trying to make sure the future takes precedence.

RETOOL FOR 2018

Last but not least, the Blue Jays could conceivably forego any sort of “rebuild” and attempt to reload and retool with the 2018 season in mind.

As tough as the first half has been to watch, there are building blocks in place that would allow for this to happen.

The pending free agents would be moved in July to help add talent to the farm system. The Blue Jays would listen to offers on its veteran talent, but they wouldn’t be moved just for the sake of it.

This isn’t a team totally devoid of talent both in its prime and approaching its best years.

A rotation of Aaron Sanchez, Stroman and Happ would be one of the better top threes in the American League.

If Estrada and Liriano are shuttled out at the deadline, Joe Biagini could be given another extended run in the rotation, allowing the Blue Jays to really figure out his role for 2018.

Bargain shopping on the free-agent market would help round out the rotation.

Around the diamond, it would be a whole lot of finger crossing.

Maybe Devon Travis finally stays healthy, and Tulowitzki and Martin bounce back to provide enough value in supporting roles.

If new Smoak is the real Smoak, he’s a legit middle-of-the-order bat, while the bullpen has an anchor in Osuna.

The key would be fixing the corner outfield spots, whether it’s via advantageous platoon situations or getting creative via trade.

A bullpen can then be pieced together around Osuna, Danny Barnes and Ryan Tepera, allowing the Jays to head into 2018 hunting for a wild card spot with a little bit of good fortune.

If things go awry in the first half once again a year from now, then it’s time to move Donaldson and reevaluate where everything is at once again.