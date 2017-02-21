Gary Lawless TSN Senior Correspondent Follow|Archive

Rivalries are forged through the heat of competition. Franchises, striving to reach new heights, collide with one another. The result is a passion to beat a team that has morphed from mere opponent to enemy.

It can get a touch mean and a little ugly in the minute-by-minute, but in the big picture there are few things more beautiful for both participant and observer than a series of games between two teams with a hate on for each another.

The Leafs and Jets have the components to become such adversaries, save for one aspect: frequency. Facing each other just two times a season won’t allow for the white-hot conditions needed for a real rivalry. Memories will fade and anger will cool between each meeting. It’s too bad because there are cultural, geographic and economic differences to mine here.

There are new heroes and historic failures. Auston Matthews has been charged with winning Toronto a Stanley Cup for the first time since 1967. Patrik Laine has the small task of making sure the Jets never leave Winnipeg again.

Two fan bases, one repeatedly taken for granted, the other victims of the ultimate sports crime, are now on the verge of greatness and eyeing one another up with distrust.

Leafs fans want it all: The Calder Trophy for Matthews, a playoff spot this season and a Stanley Cup soon.

Jets followers aren’t much different in their desire. They want that rookie of the year award for Laine and think it’s time to start cashing in on the patience of a draft-and-develop program. Mark Scheifele, Jacob Trouba, Josh Morrissey, Nik Ehlers and Laine are nice baubles to brag about but Winnipeggers are ready for the sum to be greater than the parts.

Toronto’s trust - so often breeched by misguided management - finally has a torchbearer to believe in. Brendan Shanahan has done what no one else has been able to achieve in decades, taking advantage of hockey’s richest resources to build an organization and plan that can’t miss. Oh, the Leafs aren’t guaranteed a Cup due to the Shanaplan but they’ll contend for some time.

The foundation is already too strong to ignore with Matthews, Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly and William Nylander.

At the heart of resurgence in Toronto is an American rookie. In Winnipeg it’s a Finn.

Laine, a winger, leads all NHL rookies with 52 points on 28 goals and 24 assists. Just back of him is the centre Matthews with 28 goals and 49 points. Marner sits third with 15 goals and 33 assists for 48 points.

Maybe it’s a three-way race, but so far most of the attention has been focused on Matthews and Laine. The two have been linked since well before going first and second overall in last year’s draft.

Laine was stacking up awards including MVP at the world championship last spring but the scouts still had Matthews touted as the top pick. Eventually, Laine simply stated he had accomplished the most during the season and should be selected first.

The Leafs, needing a No. 1 centre, didn’t waver and took their man Matthews. He was the right choice for Toronto.

In Winnipeg, where Scheifele had just ascended to the top-line centre position, Laine was the perfect fit. A sniper with size and all kinds of upside.

More than half a season later, the debate has added life. It may be the hottest topic in hockey right now. Who will win the Calder Trophy? Who is the better player right now? Who will be the better player down the road?

Leafs fans will point to the fact Matthews plays centre, to his well-developed two-way game and say end of story. For Winnipeggers, there’s Laine’s shot and physicality.

What about those three empty-net goals Laine has scored, says the Toronto chorus. What about Laine’s three hat tricks, Jets supporters respond.

Laine, 18, is almost half a year younger than the 19-year-old Matthews and playing in his first season on North American ice. Matthews toils with rookie linemates while Laine has skated with more polished veterans all year.

Matthews famously opened his NHL career with a four-goal night in a loss to the Ottawa Senators. A few nights later, Laine recorded his first hat trick, including the overtime winner, in a 5-4 victory over the Leafs.

Publicly, the duo has downplayed the competition. But it’s roaring nonetheless. That brings us to tonight. The Jets and Leafs are each one point out of the playoff picture.

Both teams desperately need to win and collect two points. They are standing in one another’s way and it’s finally about more than the moment. It’s about the future and where each franchise finally appears to be heading.