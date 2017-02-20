Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

When Dustin Johnson tapped in his final putt on the 18th hole at Riviera, he not only won the Genesis Open, but moved to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In the process, he finally fulfilled the potential that observers and fellow golfers have placed on him since the day he joined the PGA Tour. Johnson has always been regarded as a remarkable talent, an exceptional athlete who could drive the ball a long way and, when his putter got hot, roll in few on the greens as well. He’s won every year he’s been on the tour, an achievement matched only by Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

But even with those wins, he was severely lacking in that extra ingredient, that purpose that would allow him to be the best in the world. There were rumours of off-the-course issues and a general lackadaisical approach to the game. On just his natural ability and limited practise, he was still better than most.

But not the best.

That started to change in 2014, when he began to realize his wasted opportunity to play even better. He worked harder on his game, reportedly when challenged by future father-in-law Wayne Gretzky. He focused especially on his short game, which was a weak part in his arsenal, trying to dial in shots from inside 100 yards. He changed his shot shape from a draw to a fade to gain more control off the tee. He committed to his off-course fitness and, perhaps most important, he seemed to stabilize his life overall.

Some of that was due to Gretzky’s influence, a guy who has been the best in his sport and who could relate to the pressures that come along with being a star athlete. Another part was becoming a father, something he and partner Paulina will do again later this year.

Throw all this together and suddenly good things started to happen for Johnson. He won his first major, the U.S. Open, last year, a victory that came after a crushing defeat a year earlier with a 72nd-hole three-putt. He also had to deal with a floating rules violation that the USGA held over his head for most of the last round. A lesser man may have faded in the stretch again, like he has in the past. But his game is just so good now those speed bumps don’t affect him anymore. His life is so comfortable, he can move on when matters don’t go his way. He can revel in his family.

Now, after all this, he has finally reached the top spot on the Official World Golf Ranking – even if he’s not exactly sure of the formula that put him there.

“I don’t really understand it,” Johnson said of how the rankings work, “but I can read the one, two, three. I guess that’s all that matters.”

Indeed it is. But it’s not math that made him the best. It’s also life off the course and decisions he’s made that have played a part

The way he’s going, he may be hard to catch.

“If he keeps playing the way he’s been playing,” said the deposed No. 1 Jason Day after his round at Riviera, “we have to all pick our games up to try and compete against him.”

Next up is the chance at another major. Johnson believes he has the game to tackle Augusta National. He’s been T4 and T6 the last two years, which lends credence to his belief.

With his game and life seemingly in order, we may be seeing Johnson’s name on top of the world for some time to come.